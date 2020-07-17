Behrendt named CCIW Woman of the Year

Carthage women’s volleyball standout Megan Behrendt has been named the 2020 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Woman of the Year.
The CCIW announced the award Thursday.
Behrendt is the award’s first recipient from Carthage and the second straight women’s volleyball student-athlete to be named the CCIW Woman of the Year after Illinois Wesleyan’s Tyler Brown in 2019. Behrendt will now represent the conference as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, along with Wheaton track and field student-athlete Favor Ezewuzie.
Behrendt was chosen through a voting process conducted by the CCIW’s Senior Woman Administrators and Faculty Athletics Representatives. She was selected among a group of seven other nominees that included Augustana’s Alexis Jones (women’s basketball), Carroll’s Lisa Harwardt (women’s soccer), Illinois Wesleyan’s Allie Wiegand (softball), Millikin’s Kalli Farmer (softball), North Central’s Christina Truver (women’s lacrosse), North Park’s Ellie Manderfeld (softball) and Ezewuzie.
The Woman of the Year award honors senior female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.
Behrendt was named the 2019 CCIW Player of the Year after helping lead the Reds to a stellar season in the fall.
Carthage captured the CCIW regular-season and tournament titles and made it all the way to the NCAA Division III national semifinals, falling just shy of playing for the national championship.
Behrendt was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American, including third-team honors as a senior. She totaled 349 kills (2.96 average), hit .252 and added 439 digs (3.72 average) and 50 blocks (eight solo) during the 2019 season.
As a public relations major with a minor in business administration, Behrendt graduated magna cum laude with a 3.76 grade-point average and was named a 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American.
Additionally, Behrendt was a four-time Academic All-CCIW member, a two-time recipient of the CCIW’s Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference Award, a six-time member of Carthage’s Dean’s List and an inductee into Lambda Pi Eta (National Communication Honor Society).
Behrendt has served as a volleyball summer camp coach and counselor for Carthage and the McHenry County (Ill.) Juniors, has volunteered with the Kenosha Soup Kitchen, Feed My Starving Children and also reads to local elementary school children.
During her time at Carthage, Behrendt was an intern in the school’s athletics communications department and was a member of Lambda Pi Eta and The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
Both Behrendt’s and Ezewuzie’s nominations move onto the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the NCAA membership. UW-Parkside’s Ann Leo (women’s volleyball) and Carolina Rahkonen (women’s basketball) were also nominated.
The committee chooses the top 30 honorees, including 10 from each of the three divisions. From the top 30, the committee determines the top three honorees from each division and announces the nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses from among those nine to determine the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, which will be announced this fall.
