Behrendt named CCIW Woman of the Year

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage women’s volleyball standout Megan Behrendt has been named the 2020 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Woman of the Year.

The CCIW announced the award Thursday.

Behrendt is the award’s first recipient from Carthage and the second straight women’s volleyball student-athlete to be named the CCIW Woman of the Year after Illinois Wesleyan’s Tyler Brown in 2019. Behrendt will now represent the conference as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, along with Wheaton track and field student-athlete Favor Ezewuzie.

Behrendt was chosen through a voting process conducted by the CCIW’s Senior Woman Administrators and Faculty Athletics Representatives. She was selected among a group of seven other nominees that included Augustana’s Alexis Jones (women’s basketball), Carroll’s Lisa Harwardt (women’s soccer), Illinois Wesleyan’s Allie Wiegand (softball), Millikin’s Kalli Farmer (softball), North Central’s Christina Truver (women’s lacrosse), North Park’s Ellie Manderfeld (softball) and Ezewuzie.

The Woman of the Year award honors senior female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.