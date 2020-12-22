 Skip to main content
Betchkal, Boresch, Meier, Rampart combine to bowl city series record
Bowling

Ben Betchkal photo

Ben Betchkal, right, is greeted with a high-five from Jason Griffin as he returns from the lane after hitting the last strike for a 300 game during the Men's Division finals of the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament in 2019. Betchkal rolled an 879 series Sunday during the Kenosha USBC Open City Tournament at Guttormsen Recreation Center, the second-highest individual series ever recorded in Kenosha. Betchkal, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier and Jeff Rampart combined to set the four-person city team series record.

 Sean Krajacic

Ben Betchkal, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier and Jeff Rampart were on fire at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Sunday.

Betchkal fired the second-highest individual series ever bowled in Kenosha, and the JKR Surveying team of those four destroyed the four-person city team series record with a score of 3,153 during the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Open City Tournament.

Betchkal, a four-time Men's Division champion of the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament, rolled a sizzling 879 series, compiling a 279 game followed by a pair of 300s. Only John Brooks with an 897 in 2006 bowled a higher series in Kenosha than Betchkal did Sunday.

Betchkal nearly had three straight perfect games, with his only non-strike coming when he left the 7-pin standing in the ninth frame of his first game. He went on to record 27 strikes in a row after that.

Boresch, meanwhile, eclipsed the 800 mark with an 803 series. Meier fired a 736 series and Rampart, a Kenosha Bowling Hall of Famer, tallied a 735.

The previous four-person Kenosha record was a 3,023 compiled by the Zagar family at Sheridan Lanes in 2019.

