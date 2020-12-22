Betchkal, Boresch, Meier, Rampart combine to bowl city series record

Ben Betchkal, right, is greeted with a high-five from Jason Griffin as he returns from the lane after hitting the last strike for a 300 game during the Men's Division finals of the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament in 2019. Betchkal rolled an 879 series Sunday during the Kenosha USBC Open City Tournament at Guttormsen Recreation Center, the second-highest individual series ever recorded in Kenosha. Betchkal, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier and Jeff Rampart combined to set the four-person city team series record.
Sean Krajacic
Ben Betchkal, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier and Jeff Rampart were on fire at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Sunday.
Betchkal fired the second-highest individual series ever bowled in Kenosha, and the JKR Surveying team of those four destroyed the four-person city team series record with a score of 3,153 during the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Open City Tournament.
Betchkal, a four-time Men's Division champion of the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament, rolled a sizzling 879 series, compiling a 279 game followed by a pair of 300s. Only John Brooks with an 897 in 2006 bowled a higher series in Kenosha than Betchkal did Sunday.
Betchkal nearly had three straight perfect games, with his only non-strike coming when he left the 7-pin standing in the ninth frame of his first game. He went on to record 27 strikes in a row after that.
Boresch, meanwhile, eclipsed the 800 mark with an 803 series. Meier fired a 736 series and Rampart, a Kenosha Bowling Hall of Famer, tallied a 735.
The previous four-person Kenosha record was a 3,023 compiled by the Zagar family at Sheridan Lanes in 2019.
THROW IT DOWN!
Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton dunks during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game against Burlington Catholic Central on Saturday at Shoreland. Bolton scored 16 points and Sawyer Smith scored a game-high 18 as the Pacers won, 61-19, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton grabs a rebound over Burlington Catholic Central's Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Burlington Catholic Central's Neal McCourt shoots the ball over Shoreland Lutheran's Emmet Strassburg during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton priest to knock the ball away from Burlington Catholic Central's Reid Muellenbach during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Nolan Cipov passes the ball as he drives the baseline against Burlington Catholic Central's Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Burlington Catholic Central's Max Robson brings the ball up the court against Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill guards Burlington Catholic Central's Max Robson as he brings the ball up the court during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Shoreland Lutheran's John Goines grabs a rebound over Burlington Catholic Central's Michael Dietzel during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Burlington Catholic Central's Neal McCourt drives to the basket between Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill, left, and Bryce Pfeilstifter, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Saturday at Shoreland.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Peter Stapleton drives toward basket against Racine St. Catherine's Marcel Tyler during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce passes the ball as he's defended by Racine St. Catherine's Kamari McGee during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce, center, drives the lane against Racine St. Catherine's Calvin Hunter, left, and Tyrese Hunter, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Jacob Ashmus drives against Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Caden Tolefree drives to the basket against Racine St. Catherine's Marcel Tyler during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia shoots over Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, center, battles for a rebound with Racine St. Catherine's Victavian Thomas, right, and Jameer Barker, left, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, right, battles for a rebound with against Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker, middle, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
St. Joseph's Peter Stapleton, right, battles for a rebound with Racine St. Catherine's Jameer Barker, left, and Domonic Pitts, center, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Central's Kenny Garth moves the ball against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Central's Devin Griffin shoots during against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Central's Devin Griffin weaves between Union Grove defenders during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Central's Jack Rose shoots over Union Grove defenders during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Central's Kenny Garth shoots over a Union Grove defender during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Central's Devin Griffin goes up for a shot against Union Grove during a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
