Betchkal, Boresch, Meier, Rampart combine to bowl city series record

Ben Betchkal, Jacob Boresch, Joe Meier and Jeff Rampart were on fire at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Sunday.

Betchkal fired the second-highest individual series ever bowled in Kenosha, and the JKR Surveying team of those four destroyed the four-person city team series record with a score of 3,153 during the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Open City Tournament.

Betchkal, a four-time Men's Division champion of the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament, rolled a sizzling 879 series, compiling a 279 game followed by a pair of 300s. Only John Brooks with an 897 in 2006 bowled a higher series in Kenosha than Betchkal did Sunday.

Betchkal nearly had three straight perfect games, with his only non-strike coming when he left the 7-pin standing in the ninth frame of his first game. He went on to record 27 strikes in a row after that.

Boresch, meanwhile, eclipsed the 800 mark with an 803 series. Meier fired a 736 series and Rampart, a Kenosha Bowling Hall of Famer, tallied a 735.

The previous four-person Kenosha record was a 3,023 compiled by the Zagar family at Sheridan Lanes in 2019.

