Big week for Red Men

What a week for the Carthage men's basketball team.
Looking to make a surge late in the regular season, the Red Men picked up a pair of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin road wins, 81-77 at Elmhurst on Wednesday and 68-63 at Millikin on Saturday.
Elmhurst was ranked No. 8 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, so Carthage now has three wins over ranked opponents this season.
The Red Men have won three straight overall to improve to 14-7 and 6-6 in the CCIW. They're still alone in sixth place and hold the final spot in the conference tournament, but they now have a healthy three-game lead over seventh-place Carroll and are one-game back of fifth-place Wheaton with four regular-season games left.
Carthage hosts North Park 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.
"We are playing well," Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic said in a news release following Saturday's win. "Three conference wins in a row is nice. (We're) getting better late in the season, which is the mark of a good team."
Against Millikin, senior guard Jordon Kedrowski led Carthage with 23 points, while junior center Sean Johnson had 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Millikin sliced what was an 11-point lead down to one five different times in the second half, but the Red Men never gave up the lead and sealed the win with a late 7-0 run.
On Wednesday against Elmhurst, senior forward Kienan Baltimore scored a game-high 27 points for the Red Men.
Mike Johnson