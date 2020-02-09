Big week for Red Men

What a week for the Carthage men's basketball team.

Looking to make a surge late in the regular season, the Red Men picked up a pair of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin road wins, 81-77 at Elmhurst on Wednesday and 68-63 at Millikin on Saturday.

Elmhurst was ranked No. 8 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, so Carthage now has three wins over ranked opponents this season.

The Red Men have won three straight overall to improve to 14-7 and 6-6 in the CCIW. They're still alone in sixth place and hold the final spot in the conference tournament, but they now have a healthy three-game lead over seventh-place Carroll and are one-game back of fifth-place Wheaton with four regular-season games left.

Carthage hosts North Park 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.

"We are playing well," Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic said in a news release following Saturday's win. "Three conference wins in a row is nice. (We're) getting better late in the season, which is the mark of a good team."

Against Millikin, senior guard Jordon Kedrowski led Carthage with 23 points, while junior center Sean Johnson had 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.