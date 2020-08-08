Bigbie making the best of his summer

Everything was going according to plan for Justice Bigbie.
The native of Chesapeake, Va., was heading into his junior season with the Western Carolina baseball program as the reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year and was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year and a preseason All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association of America for 2020.
Bigbie was coming off a stellar 2019 summer with the Northwoods League’s Madison Mallards, his second in the summer collegiate wood bat circuit. He’d been named the NWL MVP and the All-Star Game Most Outstanding Player and was chosen to play in front of scouts in the coveted Major League Dreams Showcase.
He would have another stellar campaign at Western Carolina, be selected in June’s Major League Baseball Draft and head off to some minor-league town to begin his professional baseball career.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and put a big old pause button on Bigbie’s life, as it did for people all over the world.
So he wound up in Kenosha.
Bigbie didn’t anticipate playing a third season in the Northwoods League, but here he is, stinging the baseball once again for the K-Town Bobbers, created this summer for players like Bigbie who had nowhere else to go.
He’s playing here, because what else would he do?
“I could’ve sat around and pouted, but I wanted to just play baseball and get back out on the field,” said Bigbie, listed as a 6-foot-3, 210-pound infielder, in a phone interview Wednesday. “Thankfully, in Kenosha we were able to play. I got lucky enough to be able to come up here and play some baseball before the fall.”
When the Bobbers were formed to take on the Kenosha Kingfish in the 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field, Mallards manager Donnie Scott was selected to skipper the Bobbers since the Mallards aren’t playing this summer.
Having coached Bigbie the last two summers, Scott knew what kind of hitter he had.
“Just the way he centers the baseball. He doesn’t have that launch angle BS that everybody’s talking about now,” Scott said Wednesday at Simmons Field. “He attacks the baseball, and he tries to hit it on a line.
“... He can go deep, but you better watch your kneecaps. He can hit them back up the middle like nobody else that I’ve ever seen. His work ethic is everything, his character. This guy works hard, and that’s why he’s as good as he is.”
Entering play Friday, Bigbie led the NWL with a blistering .446 batting average (25-for-56). Though he had yet to homer, he had two doubles and nine RBI to go with 13 runs and seven walks to only four strikeouts. His .516 on-base percentage was second in the league and he was slugging .482. He’d also played in all 14 games of the Kenosha Series.
“He’s got a short, compact swing,” said Scott, who last year in a Wisconsin State Journal story compared Bigbie to three big-leaguers he’s coached over the years, Joey Votto, Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner.
“At times it looks like it’s long, but it’s not. From A to B, he’s quick and he’s direct to the baseball.”
Launch angle is in vogue these days, as players thirst for power, often at the expense of making contact. That’s not Bigbie’s approach.
“That’s kind of like the big thing nowadays with everyone trying to hit the ball high and far,” he said. “That’s kind of what everyone’s trying to do. You see that kind of at the major league level, as well. But one thing that Donnie says, he basically told us, ‘You know, if you can hit, you can hit. The power will come.’ And that’s kind of what I go by.
“If you’re a good hitter, you can hit. Don’t worry about the power numbers. That’ll kind of come as you go. As you kind of become a better hitter as you go on in your career, that’ll come. For me, I’m just trying to be the best hitter that I can be.”
That makes Bigbie a tough out for pitchers, including Wilmot graduate Kyle Gendron, who attends Winona State and is in his second summer as a starter for the Kingfish.
“He doesn’t really chase many pitches,” said Gendron, who was second in the Kenosha Series in innings pitched entering Friday. “Being one of the better hitters, you’d expect him to just pull the ball — he swings hard, but pull the ball and hit it with power. But he uses the whole field, so you can’t just like slide something on the outside of the plate, or he’ll put it to right.”
Said Bigbie, who credited Scott for helping to develop his approach: “I don’t want to be the guy that can hit the ball 400 feet but can’t hit a single to the right side. That’s kind of the way I approach it.”
Bigbie also had to approach this summer from a different perspective than he expected.
He was probably going to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft, held in June. But after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the draft was sliced from 40 rounds to just five. After playing only 16 games with Western Carolina in 2020, Bigbie found himself undrafted and unsigned. The minor leagues aren’t even operating this summer.
“I’m sure he was (going to get drafted), with the numbers he put up at school and summer ball last year,” Scott said. “The guy can hit, but with the five rounds, man, that makes it tough. All you can do is go back and try to repeat it again and keep getting exposure, because nobody knows where this game’s going.
“We don’t even know if there’s going to be minor league baseball after this year, so there’s too many question marks. All I can tell you is he needs to stay ready, like anybody else, and expect it to happen, expect to be drafted and be ready to go when the time comes.”
Bigbie acknowledged it’s been a difficult few months.
“It was a roller coaster,” he said. “Once they shortened it to five rounds, you didn’t really know. No one really knew, honestly. I think everyone was kind of in the same boat with that one. It was kind of just waiting to see what would happen in the draft, and I know they did the free-agent deals and stuff like that, but it didn’t really work out.
“I didn’t stress it too much.”
Bigbie, who’s living with his host family just a few miles from Simmons Field, was given a redshirt by the NCAA for last season, so he’ll return to the Catamounts with two more seasons of eligibility. All he can do this summer is keep working and start the cycle of preparing for another college season and the draft all over again.
“It’s nothing that I can control,” Bigbie said. “... You can’t really do anything about the draft. Obviously, I would’ve loved to get drafted, but things didn’t work out the way they were going to. I think everything happens for a reason, so I wasn’t going to sit around and just be upset.
“There’s no point in sitting there and being upset the whole time.”
