Bigbie making the best of his summer

Said Bigbie, who credited Scott for helping to develop his approach: “I don’t want to be the guy that can hit the ball 400 feet but can’t hit a single to the right side. That’s kind of the way I approach it.”

Bigbie also had to approach this summer from a different perspective than he expected.

He was probably going to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft, held in June. But after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the draft was sliced from 40 rounds to just five. After playing only 16 games with Western Carolina in 2020, Bigbie found himself undrafted and unsigned. The minor leagues aren’t even operating this summer.

“I’m sure he was (going to get drafted), with the numbers he put up at school and summer ball last year,” Scott said. “The guy can hit, but with the five rounds, man, that makes it tough. All you can do is go back and try to repeat it again and keep getting exposure, because nobody knows where this game’s going.

“We don’t even know if there’s going to be minor league baseball after this year, so there’s too many question marks. All I can tell you is he needs to stay ready, like anybody else, and expect it to happen, expect to be drafted and be ready to go when the time comes.”

Bigbie acknowledged it’s been a difficult few months.