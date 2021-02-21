Bird family of Burlington healing with help of wrestling community

KAUKAUNA — The only thing that’s small about Kevin Bird is his height.
The man is a warrior with a heart of gold and the physical wrestling skills of an Olympic champion.
Yet this powerful, overpowering man showed true, understandable vulnerability last week Saturday, Feb. 13, at the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Kaukauna.
As Bird and his brother, Steve, walked slowly down the bleacher steps — they were about 10 rows up, perched with a view of the middle of three mats — nobody wanted them to leave.
It seemed anybody who’s anybody in the Wisconsin wrestling community gave Kevin Bird a bear hug, not only bidding farewell and safe trip home, but also thanking him for giving so much back to them.
Bird has touched so many lives in Wisconsin wrestling, thanks in part to coaching at the Higher Level club in Burlington. But his spiritual and emotional impact will live far longer than his physical abilities.
The Wilmot alumnus is a former high school state wrestling champion. So was his son, Josh, a two-time WIAA Division-1 state champ, in 2013 at 120 pounds and in 2015 at 132.
That’s why last Saturday brought tears to Kevin Bird’s cheekbones as he departed the gymnasium.
Tragic accident
You see, it was only nine months ago that Josh Bird died doing something he loved, riding a motorcycle, and the Birds’ world forever changed.
“It’s not easy ... it’s not easy. ... Soon, we gotta pick up the pieces and move on,” Kevin Bird said via phone Wednesday morning.
Josh Bird and Tom Fitzpatrick, now the head wrestling coach at Waterford, are the only people ever to walk through the halls of Burlington High School and win two state wrestling titles.
JT Bird, Kevin’s middle son, and Jaden, the youngest, did their best to fill Josh’s astronomically gigantic wrestling boots, and Josh was there every step of the way, imparting his knowledge and sharing his passion.
Jaden talked about his connection with Josh this season in a recent interview.
Last Saturday, Jaden, now a senior at Burlington, paid homage to his brother by reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish at 120 pounds.
“I knew Josh was looking down on us and wishing he could’ve been there,” Jaden said. “Before I wrestle, Josh would always say, ‘Go kick ass.’ Everything takes time, but it’s cool how he inspired a lot of kids on both teams and we could do this with COVID and everything and still be here and compete.”
At a memorial for Josh back in December at Burlington High School, the Willis family of Kansasville set up an event that featured a speech from Burlington wrestling coach Jade Gribble, passed out “Birdman Forever” T-shirts and dispensed plenty of laughs and healing amid the mourning.
You never get over the loss of a child.
Community support
But thanks to people like Union Grove standout wrestlers Cade and Cooper Willis, their parents and others like Union Grove wrestling coach Andy Weis — the endless list goes on — Josh’s death hasn’t been in vain.
People genuinely loved Josh. His spirit lives in them, and his inspiration not just as a strong wrestler but also as a caring, loving coach after his days on the mat shines brighter than ever.
“Extremely excessive stubbornness with unwavering belief in himself,” was how Gribble described Josh back in December. “He was down 8-0 in the state finals. That doesn’t happen. People don’t choose ‘down’ in the state finals.
“In both state championship matches, he was down huge.”
For Kevin Bird, this entire journey has taught him to slow down, look around and enjoy the ride.
“Being in the gym for the Bird family’s last WIAA State Tournament, Jaden not getting what he set out for (in the bracket), all my friends and family in the wrestling community showing support and love, of course all the memories with family and friends,” Kevin said late last Saturday night about why he was so emotional after Jaden’s final match, which ended around 7:30 p.m.
Although Jaden’s sixth-place finish got him on the podium, he’d be the first one to tell you he wanted to win it all — just like his older brother, Josh.
“I would rather leave it behind and move on to bigger and better things,” Jaden said via text message Tuesday night. “It’s all too hard on me to see in the paper and everything.”
Apologies, Jaden.
“Everyone was kind with hugs, telling us we are pulling for Jaden, praying for your family, thinking of Josh, remembering his impact and our family’s impact on the wrestling community,” Kevin said.
Kevin’s brother, Steve, who lives in Maryland, hasn’t missed one WIAA State Tournament with the Bird family since the boys started going in 2013.
That’s nearly a decade of good, old-fashioned family love and connection.
While Kevin, his wife, Caryn, Jaden and JT will never be same, slowly the wounds won’t be as deep. Time heals all, even if the wounds will always remain.
At the end of the day, they know little things in life aren’t worth losing your cool over. Cherish every day above ground, don’t take anything for granted and leave it all on the mat.
“I don’t get too worked up about many situations or other peoples’ attitude, because we never know what they are going through,” Kevin Bird said.
“I don’t take anything personal. I try real hard to never leave a situation bad, because I never know if I will have a chance to say sorry.”