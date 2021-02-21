Bird family of Burlington healing with help of wrestling community

Although Jaden’s sixth-place finish got him on the podium, he’d be the first one to tell you he wanted to win it all — just like his older brother, Josh.

“I would rather leave it behind and move on to bigger and better things,” Jaden said via text message Tuesday night. “It’s all too hard on me to see in the paper and everything.”

Apologies, Jaden.

“Everyone was kind with hugs, telling us we are pulling for Jaden, praying for your family, thinking of Josh, remembering his impact and our family’s impact on the wrestling community,” Kevin said.

Kevin’s brother, Steve, who lives in Maryland, hasn’t missed one WIAA State Tournament with the Bird family since the boys started going in 2013.

That’s nearly a decade of good, old-fashioned family love and connection.

While Kevin, his wife, Caryn, Jaden and JT will never be same, slowly the wounds won’t be as deep. Time heals all, even if the wounds will always remain.

At the end of the day, they know little things in life aren’t worth losing your cool over. Cherish every day above ground, don’t take anything for granted and leave it all on the mat.