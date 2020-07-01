Bobbers preliminary roster released

Kenosha's new Northwoods League team features some faces that will be familiar to fans who've followed the league closely in recent years.
On Tuesday, the Kenosha Kingfish announced the preliminary roster of the K-Town Bobbers, who will play the Kingfish in the 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field, beginning July 15.
The Bobbers will be managed by Donnie Scott, a former big-leaguer and the longtime manager of the Madison Mallards, and will have an offensive dynamo in Justice Bigbie, last year's NWL Most Valuable Player.
Including Scott and Bigbie, the Bobbers have strong ties to the Mallards, who aren't playing this season and are owned by Big Top Baseball, which also owns the Kingfish.
Bigbie, a corner infielder from Chesapeake, Va., recently finished his junior season at Western Carolina.
With the Mallards last season, Bigbie ranked ninth in the NWL in batting average (.346), second in homers (12), first in RBI (70), tied for first in hits (98) and tied for 10th in doubles (16).
The Bobbers also feature infielder/outfielder Drew Benefield, who cracked nine homers and drove in 35 runs for the Mallards last summer. A native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Benefield played his freshman and sophomore seasons at powerhouse Louisville and recently transferred to Dallas Baptist, another top-tier program.
The Bobbers also feature some state ties.
Catcher Drake Baldwin, a Madison West graduate, just finished his freshman season at Missouri State. Infielder Alex Binelas, who played at Oak Creek, is a junior-to-be at Louisville who earned Freshman All-American honors in 2019.
That talent will be guided by a veteran hand in Scott, who joins the Bobbers after leading the Mallards for seven seasons.
Scott guided the Mallards to the NWL playoffs in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, winning the Summer Collegiate World Series in 2013. He also won a Summer Collegiate World Series as manager of Battle Creek in 2011. Scott has never fielded an NWL team with a losing record.
Prior to his coaching career, Scott was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1979 MLB Draft. He made his major-league debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 30, 1983, and also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds until 1991.
After his playing days, Scott got into coaching, winning four Pioneer (Rookie) League titles in the Reds organization.
