Bobbers preliminary roster released

Kenosha's new Northwoods League team features some faces that will be familiar to fans who've followed the league closely in recent years.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Kingfish announced the preliminary roster of the K-Town Bobbers, who will play the Kingfish in the 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field, beginning July 15.

The Bobbers will be managed by Donnie Scott, a former big-leaguer and the longtime manager of the Madison Mallards, and will have an offensive dynamo in Justice Bigbie, last year's NWL Most Valuable Player.

Including Scott and Bigbie, the Bobbers have strong ties to the Mallards, who aren't playing this season and are owned by Big Top Baseball, which also owns the Kingfish.

Bigbie, a corner infielder from Chesapeake, Va., recently finished his junior season at Western Carolina.

With the Mallards last season, Bigbie ranked ninth in the NWL in batting average (.346), second in homers (12), first in RBI (70), tied for first in hits (98) and tied for 10th in doubles (16).