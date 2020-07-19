Bobbers take 3-2 series lead on Kingfish

During their first weekend in town, the K-Town Bobbers made a huge impression with their bats.
Continuing their offensive onslaught to start the season, the Bobbers defeated the Kenosha Kingfish twice over the weekend at Simmons Field, 15-5 on Saturday and 7-1 on Sunday, to take a 3-2 lead after the first weekend of the Northwoods League's Kenosha Series.
The teams continue with four games next weekend, beginning 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Field.
Over the first five games, the Bobbers averaged 8.8 runs.
On Sunday, James Shimashita (San Jose State) staked K-Town to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Jordan Schulefand (Richmond) and Walker Jenkins (Missouri State) drove in runs in the fourth, Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist) continued his hot start with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Jenkins put the game out of reach with a bases-clearing three-run double in the seventh.
Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) scored on an error in the sixth for Kenosha's lone run.
Riley Wikel (MSOE) worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, while Kai Murphy (Arizona State) allowed three runs on five hits in four innings in his first start for the Kingfish to take the loss.
Harris went 4-for-5 with two runs scored for K-Town, while Shimashita finished 3-for-4.
Benefield homers again
On a hot, humid Saturday night, Benefield blasted his second homer of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the first that game the Bobbers a 4-0 lead.
It was K-Town's first game playing as the home team.
The Kingfish drew within 5-2 in the top of the third on RBI from Murphy and Justin Janis (Illinois), but the Bobbers piled on five runs in the fourth, highlighted by a solo homer from Schulefand and an RBI double from reigning league MVP Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina).
Alex Helmin (Arizona State) hit a solo homer for the Kingfish in the seventh.
Reliever Andy Neu (UW-Milwaukee) got the win in relief for K-Town, allowing just a hit and a run in three innings of work.
Kenosha Kingfish second baseman Mitchell Buban, a Tremper graduate, throws to first for an out during the season opener at Simmons Field on Wednesday. The K-Town Bobbers finished the first weekend of the Northwoods League's Kenosha Series with a 3-2 lead.