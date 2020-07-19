Bobbers take 3-2 series lead on Kingfish

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During their first weekend in town, the K-Town Bobbers made a huge impression with their bats.

Continuing their offensive onslaught to start the season, the Bobbers defeated the Kenosha Kingfish twice over the weekend at Simmons Field, 15-5 on Saturday and 7-1 on Sunday, to take a 3-2 lead after the first weekend of the Northwoods League's Kenosha Series.

The teams continue with four games next weekend, beginning 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Field.

Over the first five games, the Bobbers averaged 8.8 runs.

On Sunday, James Shimashita (San Jose State) staked K-Town to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Jordan Schulefand (Richmond) and Walker Jenkins (Missouri State) drove in runs in the fourth, Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist) continued his hot start with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Jenkins put the game out of reach with a bases-clearing three-run double in the seventh.

Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) scored on an error in the sixth for Kenosha's lone run.

Riley Wikel (MSOE) worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, while Kai Murphy (Arizona State) allowed three runs on five hits in four innings in his first start for the Kingfish to take the loss.