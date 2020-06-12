You are the owner of this article.
Bobeck captures All-American honors
Bobeck captures All-American honors

Football was among the sports that did have completed seasons during the 2019-20 academic year, and Bradford graduate Scottie Bobeck made his count.

Bobeck, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior linebacker at Benedictine in Lisle, Ill., was named an AP first-team NCAA Division III All-American.

The honor was announced in December.

Bobeck was named the Northern Athletics College Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading Benedictine with 105 tackles, which matched a career high. He added three interceptions, which tied for second-most in the conference, to go with a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and two pass break-ups. 

In a win over Lakeland, Bobeck totaled a career-high 20 tackles and had the game-sealing interception in the end zone. He was the only player in the NACC to be honored by the AP.

At Bradford, Bobeck was named second-team All-Southeast Conference in 2014 and 2015. He was also named All-County in 2015 after leading the SEC with 105 tackles.

