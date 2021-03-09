Bolton, Alia named first-team All-State; Rose, Sandman receive honorable mention

Bolton said he has scholarship offers from NCAA Division II Northwood (Mich.) and junior college programs Bryant and Stratton and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He also said he's drawing interest from Virginia Military Institute, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Nebraska Omaha and has also spoken with Division I coaches.

"The biggest growth with Quentin has been, he really has worked on his game and his outside shooting," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz told the News this season. "For a big guy, he shoots the ball exceptionally well. But now, combining that with also going to the basket and knowing when to do each. If a guy plays off him, he's going to stick the jumper. A guy's up on him, he can go to the basket.

"... I think someone's going to get a steal."

Alia, meanwhile, averaged 19.3 points per game in his third full varsity season for the Lancers, which ranked fifth in the Metro Classic. A 6-3 wing player, Alia was a consistent scorer this season, as he scored at least 16 points in all but two games, one of which he left early with an injury.

Alia's season-high was a 29-point effort against Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 9, the game in which he reached 1,000 career points.