Boresch Jr. moves into qualifying position in Match Game Bowling Tournament Men's field; Sjuggerud rolls a 300

Lennie Boresch Jr. is comfortably in the qualifying standings for the Men's Division of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.

Boresch, who's won a record 10 Men's Division titles, rolled a 10-game block of 1,911 — including a high of 265 in his fifth game — on Thursday at Sheridan Lanes during the fourth night of qualifying. That put Boresch into sixth place in the Men's qualifying field, of which the top 16 scores will advance to next week's finals.

The fifth and final night of qualifying is tonight at 6:30. The finals are then scheduled for Sunday through Friday next week. The entire tournament is at Sheridan.

Mikey Hill, Jacob Boresch and Ethan Linderman also cracked the top 16 in the Men's qualifying standings after Thursday.

Hill rolled an eight-game block of 1,903, including a 299 in his seventh game, to move into seventh place. Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son and the 2017 Men's champion, totaled an 1,866 on his second try at qualifying to move into 10th, while Linderman moved into 12th with an 1,843.

The top five in the Men's Division remained unchanged after Thursday, as Joe Meier (1,959), defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal (1,947), Riley Smith (1,941), Josh Johnson (1,920) and 2018 champion Kyle Zagar (1,914) still led the way.