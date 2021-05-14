Boresch Jr. moves into qualifying position in Match Game Bowling Tournament Men's field; Sjuggerud rolls a 300

Lennie Boresch Jr. is comfortably in the qualifying standings for the Men's Division of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
Boresch, who's won a record 10 Men's Division titles, rolled a 10-game block of 1,911 — including a high of 265 in his fifth game — on Thursday at Sheridan Lanes during the fourth night of qualifying. That put Boresch into sixth place in the Men's qualifying field, of which the top 16 scores will advance to next week's finals.
The fifth and final night of qualifying is tonight at 6:30. The finals are then scheduled for Sunday through Friday next week. The entire tournament is at Sheridan.
Mikey Hill, Jacob Boresch and Ethan Linderman also cracked the top 16 in the Men's qualifying standings after Thursday.
Hill rolled an eight-game block of 1,903, including a 299 in his seventh game, to move into seventh place. Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son and the 2017 Men's champion, totaled an 1,866 on his second try at qualifying to move into 10th, while Linderman moved into 12th with an 1,843.
The top five in the Men's Division remained unchanged after Thursday, as Joe Meier (1,959), defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal (1,947), Riley Smith (1,941), Josh Johnson (1,920) and 2018 champion Kyle Zagar (1,914) still led the way.
The Senior Men's Division, meanwhile, saw a new leader after Thursday, as Dave Sjuggerud fashioned an eight-game block of 1,898 — including a perfect game in his second game — to take over the top spot. Sjuggerud has been the Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament has been played.
The man who finished ahead of Sjuggerud both times is the one he knocked out of the top qualifying spot, as Rich Beltoya dropped to second in the Senior Men's qualifying standings at 1,846. Beltoya is the three-time defending Senior Men's champion.
John Brooks (1,828), Dale Cramer (1,817) and Dave Wildman (1,811), who each posted those scores earlier in the week, remained in the top five behind Sjuggerud and Beltoya in the Senior Men's group. In addition to Sjuggerud, Kurt Phillips cracked the top 16 Thursday with a 1,722 to move into 13th.
The top 16 in the Senior Men's Division qualify for the finals.
In the Women's Field on Thursday, only Summerlee Vasey moved into the top 12 that will advance to the finals, as her eight-game total of 1,690 put her into fifth place.
The top four of Allie Hedges (1,842), defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf (1,831), Lori Exner (1,806) and Sarah Pobloski (1,731) stayed the same.
And in the Super Senior Men's Division, which will send 10 bowlers to the finals, only Mel Apilado moved into qualifying position Thursday after he posted a six-game block of 1,215 to take over eighth place.
Gary Lovely (1,345), Rick Flocker (1,316), 2018 Super Senior Men's and 2015 Senior Men's champion Tim Ruelle (1,274), Jerry Elsen (1,258) and Gary Wolf (1,240) maintained the top five spots in Super Senior Men's qualifying.
Two entries are allowed per person per division for qualifying, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.
Among others, Beltoya will take his second turn in qualifying tonight, as will the three Zagars, Kyle, Matt and Ryan. Gene Pobloski, Sarah Pobloski and Ashley Pobloski are also scheduled to bowl.
57TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT
At Sheridan Lanes
Qualifying Scores (Through Thursday)
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Joe Meier 1,959; 2. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 3. Riley Smith 1,941; 4. Josh Johnson 1,920; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,914; 6. Lennie Boresch Jr. 1,911; 7. Mikey Hill 1,903; 8. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 9. Billy Harris 1,888; 10. Jacob Boresch 1,866; 11. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 12. Ethan Linderman 1,843; 13. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 14. Ryan Zagar 1,835; 15. Raymond Drachus 1,815; 16. Gary Exner 1,791.
Others who bowled Thursday—Jason Griffin 1,787, Dave Wildman 1,785, Johnny Rimkus 1,766, Zach Vasey 1,760, Tyler Eickmeyer 1,749, Chase Krier 1,746, Scott Safransky 1,692, Tim Sowinski 1,685, Joel Oechler 1,678, Joe Arvai IV 1,645, Carl Anderson 1,552, Jeff Thiele 1,500.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Dave Sjuggerud 1,898; 2. Rich Beltoya 1,856; 3. John Brooks 1,828; 4. Dale Cramer 1,817; 5. Dave Wildman 1,811; 6. Gene Pobloski 1,787; 7. Rich Larsen 1,766; 8. Brian Nikolai 1,761; 9. Duane Murawski 1,748; 10. Joe Rimkus 1,740; 11. John Peterson 1,733; 12. Dan Reynolds 1,730; 13. Kurt Phillips 1,722; 14. Ken Woods 1,720; 15. Steve Wittkowske 1,711; 16. Ray Nicla 1,649.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 12 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Allie Hedges 1,842; 2. Courtney Wolf 1,831; 3. Lori Exner 1,806; 4. Sarah Pobloski 1,731; 5. Summerlee Vasey 1,690; 6. Angela Hanna 1,677; 7. Sharon Schulz 1,673; 8. Lisa Hessefort 1,662; 9. Ashley Pobloski 1,644; 10. Tracy Beltoya 1,642; 11. Autumn Murawski 1,645; 12. Ashlee Murawski 1,628.
Others who bowled Thursday—Autumn Talbot 1,464.
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (6 GAMES)
TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS
1. Gary Lovely 1,345; 2. Rick Flocker 1,316; 3. Tim Ruelle 1,274; 4. Jerry Elsen 1,258; 5. Gary Wolf 1,240; 6. Lonnie McCrossen 1,235; 7. Mike Lemke 1,219; 8. Mel Apilado 1,215; 9. Frank Haselwander 1,211; 10. Larry Willems 1,203.
Others who bowled Thursday—Bobby Wright 1,144, Tim Alfredson 1,133, Steve Viggiano 1,112, Dave Meier 1,067, Bob Casarsa 1,014, Mike Larsen 1,013.
TONIGHT'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
At Sheridan Lanes
Lanes 7/8—Rich Beltoya, Jim Gentile, Jerry Elsen, Gene Pobloski. Lanes 9/10—Myles Casey, Dane Casey, Kim Koch, Rick Flocker. Lanes 11/12—Dana Kirschbaum, Ashley Pobloski, Sarah Pobloski, Sarah McQuestion. Lanes 13/14—Ryan Zagar, Kyle Zagar, Matt Zagar, Riley Smith. Lanes 15/16—Megan George, Phil Gattuso, Bob Larsen. Lanes 17/18—Justin Smith, Zach Sasser, Kyle Rauen, Ethan Zgorzelski. Lanes 19/20—Mike Tiegs, Mike Martin, Nick Decesaro, Tyler McNutt. Lanes 21/22—Dale Cramer, Larry Willems, Jon Petts, James Cole.