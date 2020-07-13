Bosko Djurickovic Announces Retirement, Steve Djurickovic to be Named Head Coach

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The era of one Djurickovic will soon end at Carthage College and another will soon begin.

Carthage men’s basketball head coach Bosko Djurickovic has announced he will retire on Aug. 1. Taking over for him will be son and assistant coach Steve Djurickovic, who will become the program’s 22nd head coach.

Bosko Djurickovic has been at the helm for 24 years, winning five conference championships and taking teams to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and Final Four, at the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament. Prior to his arrival in Kenosha, the program had just won one College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) title.

“This really is a bittersweet moment for me and for Carthage Athletics as a whole,” said Interim Director of Athletics Kelsey Peterson. “As a young administrator, it was great having a coach around who knows the ropes and all the in’s and out’s of athletics at Carthage. I was able to learn a lot from Bosko in our relatively short time together.”

He retires with 567 career victories as a head coach, ranking him in the top 30 for the most in NCAA Division III history. Bosko Djurickovic at North Park during