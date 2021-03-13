Bowe opens up about departure with Bradford

The end of Troy Bowe's tenure as the head football coach at Bradford ended in abrupt fashion.
In terms of wins and losses, Bowe clearly had the program headed in an upward trajectory, even with last year's COVID-19-altered season.
The Red Devils entered their two postseason games with a 4-1 record and were ranked No. 8 in both the Division-1 coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls. Their only loss was a three-point defeat in the season opener to perennial area power Franklin.
With a core group of skill-position players, not to mention an offensive line that was pretty much intact, all set to return, the Red Devils seemed poised to leap into contention for a Southeast Conference title and a deep postseason run under Bowe when 2021 returned to normal, assuming it does.
Then, suddenly, Bowe was gone.
Pete Deates was appointed Bradford's interim head coach prior to its first postseason game against Oak Creek, and he also led the team in its second postseason game against Hartland Arrowhead, both close defeats against strong programs.
The school was tight-lipped about why Bowe left the team so suddenly, but it was pretty obvious he wouldn't be returning.
That was confirmed when Bradford opened the football head coaching position and on Friday afternoon announced it had hired Gaz Osmani. Bradford Athletic Director John Ruffalo confirmed only that Bowe, who took the job in late March 2018 and had also been a teacher at the school, resigned last fall after three seasons.
In a phone call Friday afternoon, however, Bowe opened up to the News about why he left the program.
Though much of what Bowe said isn't available — at least now — for public consumption, he certainly didn't mince words.
Basically, Bowe said he left due to personal differences with Kenosha Unified School District. He doesn't feel the district supports coaches and athletes enough to prioritize on-field success, at least not like it did when he played in KUSD for both Bradford and Tremper.
After attending Bradford for a year in 1982, Bowe transferred to Tremper, where graduated from in 1984 and wrestled for his father, Bob Bowe. He also played football under legendary coach Ron Davies, who guided the Trojans to three WIAA Division-1 state titles.
Bowe made it clear Friday he didn't think the district is the same now as it was then.
"It's not the place I grew up," he said. "It is not the district I grew up in. It's not even close to the district I grew up in.
"... I should've never said yes in the first place. ... It's not the district of (former KUSD Superintendents) John Hosmanek and Tony Bisciglia, I promise you that."
Despite that, Bowe did want to thank the parents and coaches he worked with during his tenure for the "lifelong friendships and relationships" he said he developed with them.
"I really appreciate the time I did enjoy with the kids and parents," said Bowe, who confirmed that he'd pursue other coaching opportunities if he feels they're right for him.
Bradford reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs in all three seasons under Bowe. He finished with an 11-14 record overall, including 10-9 in SEC play and 0-2 in the postseason.