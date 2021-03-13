Bowe opens up about departure with Bradford

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a phone call Friday afternoon, however, Bowe opened up to the News about why he left the program.

Though much of what Bowe said isn't available — at least now — for public consumption, he certainly didn't mince words.

Basically, Bowe said he left due to personal differences with Kenosha Unified School District. He doesn't feel the district supports coaches and athletes enough to prioritize on-field success, at least not like it did when he played in KUSD for both Bradford and Tremper.

After attending Bradford for a year in 1982, Bowe transferred to Tremper, where graduated from in 1984 and wrestled for his father, Bob Bowe. He also played football under legendary coach Ron Davies, who guided the Trojans to three WIAA Division-1 state titles.

Bowe made it clear Friday he didn't think the district is the same now as it was then.

"It's not the place I grew up," he said. "It is not the district I grew up in. It's not even close to the district I grew up in.

"... I should've never said yes in the first place. ... It's not the district of (former KUSD Superintendents) John Hosmanek and Tony Bisciglia, I promise you that."