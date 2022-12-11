Bowling for Dec. 12

MEN'S LEADERS
762—Tobin Boyle, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
758—Mark Moran, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
743—Darrell Sennholz, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
733—Ben Barhyte, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
729—David Santiago, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
711—Gary Wolf, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
704—Mike Tumeo, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
694—Brittany Durkee, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
642—Crystal Schultz, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
637—Brittany Durkee, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
624—Dee Hill, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)
601—Crystal Schultz, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)
LEAGUES
GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29) — Mike Tumeo 693, Ken Monson 680, Tobin Boyle 279, Jackie Corkins 586, Jess Gorr 563.
GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6) — Joe Petit 685, Joe Ramsey 668, Bob Casarsa 662, Shannon Ramsey 593.
GRC Mon. Vegas — Mike Surber 680, Nicholas Payne 615, Veleka Lewis 556, Sandy Painter 505.
