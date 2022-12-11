 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Bowling for Dec. 12

MEN'S LEADERS

762—Tobin Boyle, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

758—Mark Moran, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

743—Darrell Sennholz, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

733—Ben Barhyte, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

729—David Santiago, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

711—Gary Wolf, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

704—Mike Tumeo, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

694—Brittany Durkee, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

642—Crystal Schultz, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

637—Brittany Durkee, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

624—Dee Hill, GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29)

601—Crystal Schultz, GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6)

LEAGUES

GRC Andy’s Classic (11/29) — Mike Tumeo 693, Ken Monson 680, Tobin Boyle 279, Jackie Corkins 586, Jess Gorr 563.

GRC Andy’s Classic (12/6) — Joe Petit 685, Joe Ramsey 668, Bob Casarsa 662, Shannon Ramsey 593.

GRC Mon. Vegas — Mike Surber 680, Nicholas Payne 615, Veleka Lewis 556, Sandy Painter 505.

