MEN'S LEADERS
747—Dave Slimp, GRC Mon. Vegas
721—Michael Jesse, GRC Mon. Vegas
717—Scott Olsen, GRC Mon. Vegas
LEAGUES
GRC Mon. Vegas — Josh Boehrns 695, Billy Kollatz 654, Scott Olsen 279, Lori Staaden 509.
|Location
|Type
|Date
|Time
|St Joseph Catholic Academy
|Closed
|03/10/2023
|All Day
