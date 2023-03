MEN'S LEADERS

WOMEN'S LEADERS

LEAGUES

THURSDAY AM MENS SENIORS

(Guttormsen Recreation Center/March 2)

Frank DeChiara, 726 high series, with high games of 278 and 254; Ron Elam, 674, with high game of 254; John Hose, 5642, with high game of 267; Raymond Acerbi, 631; Kenny Stockero, 625, with high game of 257; Kevin Zimany, 613; and Bruch Tmith, 609.

ANDY'S CLASSIC

(Guttormsen Recreation Center)

Gabe Jordan, 767, with high games of 266 and 268; Ben Barhyte, 747, with high game of 299; Courtney Wolf, 730, with high games of 250 and 300; David Santiago, 727, with high game of 289; Gary Wolf, 701, with high game of 268; Jason Lightsey, 685, with high game of 268; Chris Corkins, 679; Mike Tumeo, 668; William Ramsey, 662, Ken Torres, 662, Tim Gehri, 659; Matt Ressler, 654; Bryan Neuorraski, 650; Mike Terry, 650; Mark Tumeo, 647; Savannah Gerou, 644; Dan Singleton, 641; Kevin Zimany, 632; Greg Toff, 630; Brittney Durkee, 628; Bob Casarsa, 625; Eric Hoffman, 618; Bob Mastronardi, 614; Bobby Wright, 611; Bill Ricchio, 610; Crystal Schultz, 609; Joe Petit, 606; Dennis Ciskowski, 604; Mike Moran, 602; Terry Norris, 578; Jackie Corkins, 562; and Jeny Ricchio, 504.