BOWLING

Bowling: Kenosha's Boresch wins PBA U.S. Senior Open

Kenosha’s Lennie Boresch Jr. can add another entry into his already extensive bowling resume.

Boresch, 60, who runs Bowlers Choice Pro Shop inside Castle Lanes in Racine, won his second PBA50 major Wednesday as he won the 2022 PBA Senior U.S. Open at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.

Lennie Boresch Jr. h/s

Boresch Jr.

Boresch overtook Jack Jurek to be the top seed going into the stepladder final, then beat Jurek 233-197 in the stepladder final to add the U.S. Open to the PBA50 National Championship he won in 2018. Boresch has five total PBA50 titles.

“It was nerve racking as hell and pretty emotional because I didn’t know if it would ever happen again, let alone a major,” Boresch said, especially after at least half a dozen runner-up finishes. “I made some pretty good shots down the stretch. I was fortunate enough to carry them out of there to become the Senior U.S. Open champion.

“Now I am Hall of Fame eligible. It’s a goal that was in the back of my mind.”

Jurek started well, but left a 3-4-6-7-10 split in the third frame. Boresch stayed clean until he left a pocket 7-10 split in the fifth, then he ran off three straight strikes.

After Jurek failed to convert a 4-7-10 split in the ninth frame, Boresch struck in the ninth and on his first ball in the 10th frame to lock up the title.

Boresch was looking to cut back on his schedule, but will keep going while he’s on a roll.

“One of my better days ever,” Boresch said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m beat up right now, but as long as I am bowling good, I’m going to keep going.”

