Boys basketball: Busy stretch challenging Christian Life, but talent, chemistry shining through

All you had to do was take one look at the Fresh Coast Hoops YouTube highlights of the Christian Life and Salam game Tuesday night to see the Eagles are legit.

OK, Kenosha Christian Life, or "KCL" as some refer to it, is definitely not big and may not be on a lot of radars in terms of city hoops.

But despite a school with a little more than 200 students, and tough conference to boot in the Midwest Classic, the Eagles are scoring a healthy 63 points per game and keeping pace around the .500 mark.

At 6-6 after Wednesday's 10-point loss, the Eagles are showing a bit of inconsistency, but a victory over 9-2 Salam school of Milwaukee showed the Eagles have solid team chemistry, poise in high-pressure situations, and plenty of talent to go around.

Just ask Eagles head coach Duke Montgomery.

There is no denying his excitement for his Eagles, and with a Division 4 slate in the upcoming WIAA postseason in late February, anything can happen.

"During our last team meeting we discussed this and we are extremely optimistic about this year and moving forward," Montgomery said. "These young men are committed. Our families are committed, and I'm confident our boys will continue to surprise the Midwest Classic Conference."

Against Salam, Christian Life built a double-digit second half lead, only to lose it, before coming up big in the clutch with a mess of free throws.

And just like he has all season, it was senior guard Sam Jennings leading the charge. Currently, Jennings leads the team with 22.3 points per game.

Nolan Carroll adds 12 points per game, and Carmen Simpson contribute double figures at 10.

Constant movement without the ball, sharp cuts to the bucket and composure down the stretch, along with stellar defense on Salam's Ahmad Badwan, the state's leading scorer at 37.8 points per game, led to the impressive 74-72 win over Salam Monday night.

Badwan showed off his elite scoring abilities with outside shots, driving and finishing skills and impressive size and power down low with his 6-foot-3, bulky frame.

But the Eagles found a way through double teams and cohesive overall team defense to force him into three straight bad shots while the seconds ticked down, and the clock hit zeroes with Christian Life hanging on for the 'W'.

"I do believe we did good against him," Montgomery said. "Our game strategy was to stay in front of him and be as disruptive as possible against him. We matched our number one guy, senior captain, Sam Jennings against him. I had total faith and confidence in Sam that he would execute and he did. Sam did a good job disrupting his shots, and the team did a good job at filling the gaps on defense to keep him out of the paint.

"These guys have been playing together for a couple of years, however, at the start of the season we put a premium on the importance of teamwork and brotherhood. We practice free throws daily, and we typically practice them when the boys are exhausted from drills. I'm extremely blessed to have two great assistant coaches who help ensure practices are high-energy, challenging and competitive. We also spent time off the court visiting different college practices to learn ways to better compete. All of this has enabled us to play better and build team chemistry."

The Eagles, who already don't have the greatest depth or size with their tallest player at 6-foot-2, are in a rough patch of seven games in 16 days, and Wednesday's loss to a four-win team in University School (5-10 overall) could have been a let-down.

They had a chance at revenge against USM (check Sunday's News for results), and then they had to face two more strong conference foes in Westlake Christian, Ill. and Living Word Lutheran - two winnable, but nonetheless challenging contests at the back end of a gamut of games.

The Eagles sit right at the middle-of-the-pack mark at 6-6, and with nine remaining games before the WIAA postseason, including games against conference unbeaten Brookfield Academy, a Division 3 school, 11-3 Heritage Christian, larger Lake Country Lutheran and traditional small-school power Williams Bay Faith Christian, the road won't be easy by any means.

But Montgomery can't help but feel good about his team's chances.

You can catch the Eagle boys in action at home at 7:15 p.m. Monday night against University Lake School of Milwaukee and the Christian Life girls varsity Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at home.

Both games will be played at Christian Life School, 10700 75th St., located on Highway 50 less than one mile east of I-94.