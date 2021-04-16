Boys basketball: Central's Rose receives offer from University of Maryland

Central's Jack Rose just received a big-time men's college basketball offer.
On his Twitter feed Wednesday, the senior-to-be announced that he's gotten a scholarship offer from the University of Maryland, a Big Ten program.
"Honored and thankful to have received an offer from Coach (Mark) Turgeon and @TerrapinHoops," Rose tweeted.
That adds to the list of NCAA Division I programs that have extended an offer to Rose as he heads into the summer between his junior and senior year with the Falcons. According to WisSports.net, Rose has already received offers from UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo.
But Maryland is easily the most high-profile program on that growing list.
The Terrapins finished 17-14 overall in 2020-21 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Alabama. They also went 9-11 in Big Ten play to finish tied for eighth in the conference standings.
Maryland won the national championship in 2002 when it was a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Rose, a 6-foot-4 guard who presents all sorts of matchup problems for opponents, had a stellar junior year for Central. He ranked third in the Southern Lakes Conference with 21 points per game for the conference champion Falcons and also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and shot 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line.
In the process, Rose was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention (Division-2), first-team All-SLC and first-team All-County for the second straight year.
Rose, who was also named first-team All-County for football in the fall, plays for the Wisconsin Playground Club AAU team. WisSports.net listed him at No. 6 in its latest Class of 2022 state player rankings.