Boys basketball: Central's Rose receives offer from University of Maryland

Central's Jack Rose just received a big-time men's college basketball offer.

On his Twitter feed Wednesday, the senior-to-be announced that he's gotten a scholarship offer from the University of Maryland, a Big Ten program.

"Honored and thankful to have received an offer from Coach (Mark) Turgeon and @TerrapinHoops," Rose tweeted.

That adds to the list of NCAA Division I programs that have extended an offer to Rose as he heads into the summer between his junior and senior year with the Falcons. According to WisSports.net, Rose has already received offers from UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo.

But Maryland is easily the most high-profile program on that growing list.

The Terrapins finished 17-14 overall in 2020-21 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Alabama. They also went 9-11 in Big Ten play to finish tied for eighth in the conference standings.

Maryland won the national championship in 2002 when it was a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.