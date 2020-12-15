Boys basketball: Hoyt gives Panthers unexpected boost

WILMOT — A simple text message to Wilmot boys basketball coach Jake Erbentraut prior to the 2020-21 season gave the Panthers an early Christmas present.
And a very much unexpected one at that.
Erbentraut was completely unaware that senior Isaiah Hoyt, who played significant minutes in two varsity seasons at Racine Prairie, had transferred into the district until Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook inquired.
That got the ball rolling, and it wasn’t long before Hoyt, a 6-foot-1 guard, was joining his new teammates at an open gym.
It’s been a pleasant surprise for both Hoyt and the Panthers.
“We’re a month into the school year, and I get a text from Mark Miller asking, ‘Is Isaiah Hoyt at your school?’” Erbentraut said after Friday’s Southern Lakes Conference home game against Central. “I later find out that he’s doing our virtual school, but they moved out to Twin Lakes. I got Mom’s email, and I think I sent an email at 1:30 and said, ‘We have open gym at 3 (p.m.),’ and he was there.
“All of a sudden, he’s a part of the team and the program. Boy, we’re very happy to have him.”
So far, so good, Hoyt said Friday.
“I’m actually really enjoying it,” he said. “I’m enjoying the coach. Everybody has been welcoming. It’s a new home. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”
While Hoyt is continuing to find his way with his new teammates and coaches, there’s little doubt that he brings skills to the table, Erbentraut said.
“He just has natural ability,” he said. “He can see the floor. He can make that right decision. Obviously, he has a lot of athleticism. He’s been a great asset to the team.”
And it’s not just on the court where Hoyt has made an impact, his new coach said. The meshing of the existing personalities on the varsity team with Hoyt has been nearly seamless.
“It’s almost like they’ve been playing together (for a long time),” Erbentraut said. “He fits right in.”
There is some familiarity between Hoyt and at least one teammate, fellow senior guard London Glass, Erbentraut said.
“They mesh together really well,” he said. “When I contacted some of the other players to see if they had (Hoyt’s) phone number, London had his phone number, so they know each other, and they do seem in sync right away.”
Enrolled online
Hoyt transferred from Prairie to Union Grove last year but didn’t play for the Broncos because he had to sit a year per WIAA transfer rules. He enrolled in online classes at Wilmot this year, which is offering students that and an in-person option as the entire nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Returning to the court wasn’t in the plans at first, Hoyt said, because of the year he took off and the concerns this year with the pandemic.
But that itch to compete still needed to be scratched.
“When they said we would have a season, I just came to the open gyms and started liking basketball again,” Hoyt said. “I’m really enjoying it, really enjoying everybody here, so I just decided to play one more year.”
In three games, Hoyt has tallied 27 points, including 10 on Friday night in the Panthers’ loss to county rival Central. In Wilmot’s second game, he had 15 points against Burlington.
Hoyt said he feels one of his main strengths is his ability to get others involved in the offense.
“I look for my teammates,” he said. “I want to get my teammates their shot so they can start feeling more confidence, and then we all start playing way better. Once that happens, I’ll start taking my shots.”
While his time with the program will be limited to just one season, Erbentraut knows Hoyt will continue to have an even more significant role as the year continues.
“We’re three games into the season (Wilmot is 0-3 and plays at Elkhorn tonight), and he has just been steadily (improving),” Erbentraut said. “He did not play last year. He’s also having to get himself acclimated into varsity play again.”
And from Hoyt’s perspective, he’s excited to see what is going to unfold between now and the end of the season.
“We just have to stay positive, come together more as a family and as a team,” he said. “I just hope we come together and make it far.”
