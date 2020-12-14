Boys basketball notebook: A quiet place

WILMOT — There was a different sort of vibe than usual when the Wilmot and Central boys basketball teams met Friday night at Wilmot for the first of their two Southern Lakes Conference rivalry games this regular season.
Specifically, it was strangely quiet.
With only two fans allowed in the gym per player and coach, the boisterous atmosphere usually produced when the Falcons and Panthers meet was lacking.
But Central junior guard Jack Rose, who scored a game-high 16 points in the Falcons' 78-46 victory, said there was one benefit to the quiet.
"Right now, I feel like there's no home game, per se, just cause the crowds are the same (for each team) and it's quiet," Rose said. "But I like it. You can hear the guys on the court really easy. You can talk through things."
The teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 19 in Paddock Lake, and Central will be looking to run its winning streak over Wilmot to 12. The Panthers last beat the Falcons on Feb. 2, 2016.
Mask up
It's also an unusual site to see basketball players running up and down the court with their faces covered in masks.
It's not an ideal situation for such vigorous exercise, but everyone knows they have no choice if they want to even play this season.
"We addressed it early on in the first day of practice," Central coach James Hyllberg said Friday. "We said everybody's going to have the same disadvantage, so we're not going to make any excuses about it. If they get winded, they're going to have to speak up and tell us."
The WIAA added an extra 30-second timeout per half this season to give players more time to catch their breaths, but Hyllberg said he doesn't think that will matter much.
"The 30 seconds, I don't know if that does a whole lot for guys," he said. "If they would've given us a few minutes, that would've been different, but a 30-second breather I don't think really does a whole lot for them.
"They communicate with us, and we can kind of tell by their body language to get guys in. ... Just constantly drinking, that's the one thing. You've got to make sure they're staying hydrated 24-7."
Patient Rose
After scoring a game-high 16 points Friday night at Wilmot, Rose was limited to nine in Saturday's 58-55 non-conference overtime loss to Franklin in Paddock Lake.
Support Local Journalism
There's a reason for that.
The Sabers clearly focused their defense on Rose, forcing him to stay patient. He went scoreless in the first half before scoring nine points in the second to help Central to what would've been a win if Franklin's Carter Capstran hadn't drained a contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.
But far from saying he needed more scoring from Rose against the Sabers, Hyllberg praised the junior for not forcing shots. Rose finished with six rebounds and allowed fellow junior guards Kenny Garth (20 points) and Devin Griffin (13 points) to do most of the scoring.
Hyllberg pointed out after Saturday's game that SLC nemesis Elkhorn, which tied Central for the SLC title last season and beat the Falcons in a WIAA Division-2 regional final in the postseason, severely limited the Falcons' offense last year by keying on Rose.
Central has more options this season, at least early on.
"I think we have more weapons this year," Hyllberg said. "But (Franklin) had some guys bigger and stronger than Jack. And they were also switching, they were doubling him. That's what Jack will have to do. I don't want Jack shooting with two or three guys on him, either.
"So other guys will have to step up. I thought Jack played a great second half. The thing about Jack is he stayed upbeat, didn't hang his head. It's not easy to get double-teamed every time you come down with the ball, but his attitude's great. His work ethic's great.
"... He's always encouraging guys, so I'm proud of him for that."
Panthers looking for a win
Wilmot was picked to finish in third place in the SLC by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, and the Panthers certainly had reason to be excited behind their senior-laden backcourt of Kevin Sandman, London Glass, Isaiah Hoyt and Mason Cummings.
So far, it hasn't translated to wins.
The Panthers dropped to 0-3 with Friday's loss and face another tough matchup when they travel to Elkhorn on Tuesday. The Elks were picked to finish second in the SLC behind Central by the WBY this season and feature reigning SLC Player of the Year Jordan Johnson, a recruit of NCAA Division II Minnesota-Moorhead.
Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said after Friday's game that his team just needs to stick together.
"We have to mesh," he said. "We really have to come together. That was the message after (Friday) night. Win or lose, the guys that are in this room are going to have to play together.
"Otherwise, we're going to sink our own ship."
Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!