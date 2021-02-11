Boys basketball notebook: County teams slotted in WIAA regional brackets

The regular season, in whatever form it's been played, is winding to a close this week for the eight county boys basketball programs.
The WIAA released its postseason brackets on Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday with regional quarterfinal games.
Here's a glance at where the county teams landed in the regional brackets:
Division-1
The Southeast Conference programs from Kenosha and Racine were all grouped in one six-team regional, with Indian Trail and Bradford getting the No. 1 and No. 2, seeds, respectively, and a bye in the quarterfinals.
Tremper, meanwhile, received a No. 3 seed and hosts No. 6 seed Racine Park in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The winner of that game plays at Bradford in a semifinal next Friday.
Indian Trail will also host a semifinal next Friday against the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Racine Horlick and fourth-seeded Racine Case at Case.
The regional final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.
Also in the Division-1 field this year is Central. The Falcons are usually in Division-2, but because a number of large schools opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some teams were moved up a division.
The Falcons received a No. 1 seed and a quarterfinal bye in their five-team regional and will host either fourth-seeded Waterford or fifth-seeded Union Grove in a semifinal next Friday. The Wolverines and Broncos face each other in a quarterfinal Tuesday at Waterford.
The regional final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.
Once regional champions are crowned, the remaining teams will be re-seeded for the sectional brackets.
Division-2
Wilmot stayed in Division-2 and received a No. 5 seed. The Panthers will play at fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a quarterfinal game Tuesday.
Awaiting the winner of that matchup for a semifinal game next Friday is top-seeded Pewaukee, ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.
The regional final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.
Once regional champions are crowned, the remaining teams will be re-seeded for the sectional brackets.
Division-3
Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life were all placed in the same five-team regional, with the Lancers and Eagles bumped up from Division-4 to Division-3.
Shoreland received a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed CLS in a quarterfinal game Tuesday. The winner gets a semifinal date next Friday at top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.
On the other side of the bracket, St. Joseph received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye through Tuesday's quarterfinals. The Lancers will play second-seeded Racine Lutheran in the semifinals next Friday, but that game will be hosted by St. Joseph at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The semifinal winners then meet for the regional title on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Once regional champions are crowned, the remaining teams will be re-seeded for the sectional brackets.
Bradford 74, Racine Park 45
The Red Devils won for the fifth time in six games by downing the Panthers on Wednesday night in Southeast Conference play at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Trey Jenkins eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game with 22 points, Jalen Carlino scored 20 and JD Young added 10 for Bradford, which improved to 6-6.
Caleb Cornelius led the Panthers (0-5) with 12 points.
Bradford was scheduled to host Racine Horlick on Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
Racine Case 87, Tremper 74
The Trojans dropped an SEC home game to the Eagles on Wednesday.
Tremper dropped to 6-4, while Case improved to 3-6.
Despite the loss, Will Starks had a huge game for the Trojans with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Cardona added 12 points and five assists, Jalani Hudnall scored 11, Preston Chamberlain added 10 and Kendai Hamilton totaled eight points, five boards and four assists.
Tremper was scheduled to host Oak Creek on Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.