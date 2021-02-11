Boys basketball notebook: County teams slotted in WIAA regional brackets

The regular season, in whatever form it's been played, is winding to a close this week for the eight county boys basketball programs.

The WIAA released its postseason brackets on Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday with regional quarterfinal games.

Here's a glance at where the county teams landed in the regional brackets:

Division-1

The Southeast Conference programs from Kenosha and Racine were all grouped in one six-team regional, with Indian Trail and Bradford getting the No. 1 and No. 2, seeds, respectively, and a bye in the quarterfinals.

Tremper, meanwhile, received a No. 3 seed and hosts No. 6 seed Racine Park in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The winner of that game plays at Bradford in a semifinal next Friday.

Indian Trail will also host a semifinal next Friday against the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Racine Horlick and fourth-seeded Racine Case at Case.

The regional final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.