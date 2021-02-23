Boys basketball notebook: Indian Trail draws Wauwatosa East in boys basketball sectional semis

The winner between Indian Trail and Wauwatosa East will advance to the sectional final against the winner of Thursday night's other sectional semifinal between third-seeded Burlington (19-6) and second-seeded and ninth-ranked Franklin (21-5) at Franklin.

The sectional final is scheduled for Saturday.

Regional to remember

Since a number of teams throughout the state opted out and travel had to be limited as much as possible, this year's regionals were slimmed down and heavily localized.

But that created a great situation for city basketball in Kenosha, even if not a lot of fans got to attend the games.

Essentially, a city tournament was played for the right to go to sectionals, with Bradford defeating Tremper in the regional semifinals and Indian Trail defeating Bradford in the regional finals after the Hawks took care of Racine Case in the semis.

This obviously could be a one-time experience, but the unintended consequence of the altered regionals was a great weekend of city hoops.