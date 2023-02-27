I can smell the popcorn already.

Ahh, the fresh, salty yet satisfyingly crunchy taste of high school basketball popcorn —the red and white stripes version, too classic— is summoning the masses to various locations this week to commence the best time of the year.

March Madness, baby!

A little February madness, too.

On Tuesday night, the WIAA boys basketball postseason begins, and eight of nine Kenosha County teams (minus Reuther) are slated for action.

The most intriguing action for city hoopsters will be when Vol. 3 of Kenosha’s oldest rivalry, Tremper vs. Bradford, tips off Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Tremper High School will host one of the area’s best showdowns, with intense crowd involvement, all the pageantry and plenty of fun. The Trojans are 5-17 and the Red Devils 3-21 this season.

The Trojans swept the Red Devils this season, winning by 12 points earlier in the season but only by two Feb. 11 at Tremper.

Go check that one out, ladies and gentlemen.

But I should probably get back to my lead, and that is the borderline DYNASTY brewing over in Salem.

No, not Salem’s Lot, even though the parking lot and adjacent space to the existing high school are undergoing a massive, monumental addition, upwards of more than $30 million.

Sorry, that was my attempt at humor.

The Falcons are no laughing matter, however. On Saturday night, amid all the hoopla of St. Joseph stud Ko’ji Campbell and Christian Life driller Drew Dolphin winning state wrestling championships, and Bradford winning a regional title, there was a regular season boys basketball game that ended up being rather historical.

Central completed an improbable run of 21-2 to officially win the Southern Lakes Conference championship — a ridiculous seventh in eight years—and ride a SIXTEEN, yes, 16, game win streak into the postseason, where James Hyllberg and the crew are a No. 1 seed in Division 2.

Second-seeded Whitnall (20-3) and No. 3 Burlington (19-5) — a team the Falcons know inside and out—pose the stiffest of challenges, but don’t sleep on No. 4 Union Grove (16-8) and No. 5 Waukesha West (12-12).

Both the Broncos and Wolverines boast loads of athleticism and are well-coached. Union Grove basically had Central beat in Paddock Lake with a large double-digit lead in the second half before the Falcons played what I saw as “perfect basketball” for about a eight-minute stretch to send the game into overtime and ultimately win on their home court.

Remember, the Falcons have won 16 straight games, so a team like Grove nearly beating them before falling in a close overtime battle speaks volumes.

Then there’s Waukesha West. Never let its record fool you. I don’t even care who’s on the team (Dominic Hill averages 19 per game but can go for 30 any night). They play in perhaps the state’s best athletic conference, the Classic 8, with all the Waukesha County teams (Arrowhead, Muskego, Mukwonago), so they play against Division 1 squads all season long.

But this intro is about Central.

The Falcons are darn good, experience or no experience, as only three seniors are major contributors — Alex Sippy, John Kinzler and Wyatt Anderson.

However, to say sophomore Elijah Griffin is a phenom may be an understatement.

Literally, the 6-foot-1 dynamic, true floor general can win a game just by controlling the pace, much like he did against Racine Case back in December at the Holiday Classic, and his hot streaks are simply hotter than everyone else. He buried two straight 3-pointers and facilitated a couple more to Kinzler and Carson Schultz in what turned out to be the conference-deciding victory Feb. 2 against Burlington.

The kid is special, and what’s more is he wants it more than anyone. Playing with brothers Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth as the younger one the past 10 years or so, Elijah has played up sometimes two or three years in club basketball and now is one of the state’s more intriguing prospects for the class of 2025.

Elijah is tied for third in the entire state in assists per game with 7.5—an astronomical amount at the high school level, especially for a sophomore. He also leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per contest.

Central’s success is no accident. Coach James Hyllberg, an educator in the city of Kenosha, came to the program almost a decade ago now, and he’s built the epitome of a winning culture, where fun is had and lessons are learned, but coaches, players, parents, school administrators, you name it, are putting in work day in and day out, 24/7, 365.

“This would be seven conference titles out of eight seasons,” Hyllberg said Monday morning. “This one is special because of it being a completely new group, and I think a lot of people including myself thought there would be a rebuilding period and winning takes time to establish. We thought we could be good but no one thought we would be 21-2 including me.

“I thought we would have some growing pains, which is to be expected especially when you have so many guys playing varsity for the first time. We had a very tough non-conference schedule, and many of those games came down to the wire. We only had three guys returning who played significant minutes on varsity last season. We also have three sophomores playing, and that is a challenge when you are playing against teams with seniors who have those extra two years of strength and size and experience.”

Part of the reason Central hasn’t lost since Dec. 27—a five-point defeat at the hands of Division 1 Indian Trail—is team chemistry and senior leadership. Sippy, Anderson and Kinzler played complementary roles last year as Jack Rose (Division 1 UW-Green Bay currently) and Garth and Devin Griffin (both playing college basketball) led the juggernaut Falcons all the way to the promised land, the school’s second-ever state tournament.

But this season, they’ve been asked to do everything, including score the basketball more often. They bring the hard hats and lunch pails on each and every possession on the defensive end, but all three have emerged as scoring threats, combining for 29 points per game. They’re the second through fourth-leading scorers.

“The keys (to winning conference again) were these guys play together, they work hard every day, and I think the leadership and work ethic of Alex Sippy, John Kinzler, and Wyatt Anderson can’t go unnoticed,” Hyllberg said. “Those three seniors have a relentless work ethic, and they have to be three of the most coachable kids we have ever had. Guys who can take constructive criticism and still respond back with “Yes Coach” are rare nowadays.”

“The guys behind the scenes, even beginning with our school’s administration (Superintendent, principals, AD), have been a huge piece to our success. Our entire coaching staff is a close-knit group and each of them are quality men. Having guys you can depend on and trust is such an important part of a winning culture. All of my assistant coaches would do anything to help us win and each of them are selfless in doing anything it takes to help us improve. My assistant coaches have been a critical piece to our success and I hope they know how much they are valued and appreciated.”

With two state tournament trips in the last five years, it’s clearly rubbing off on the younger kids who probably grew up driving to Madison to watch Division 1 Boston College star Jaeden Zackery, Adam Simmons and more solid ball-players like Cooper Brinkman. But this year was still different from all the others, based mostly on preseason expectations. With two sophomores starting, and only three with varsity experience, many thought Burlington would win the SLC.

That all changed when the Demons, whose top player JR Lukenbill was sick but still played, couldn’t figure out a way to stop Elkhorn — a four-win team at the time — and were upset by the Elks. The one-game swing was all Central needed, as something clicked around the holidays and simply never went away. Central boasts quality wins over state-ranked opponents like Racine St. Catherine’s, Burlington and Howards Grove.

The lone clunker was an 81-61 loss at Burlington very early in the season. The Falcons are a different, much better team now.

“I’m especially proud of this year because this is really the first year we haven’t had that top go-to guy,” Hyllberg said. “We wondered how we would make up for over 45 points a game that we lost from last year’s senior class, but our guys accepted the challenge and this group has just found ways to win. Not every game has been pretty and we have had our share of poor play, but our guys always bounce back and they accept coaching and they just do the little things it takes to win games.

“Winning conference is a big deal. That goes up on the banner and will be there forever. You never want to take winning for granted. It takes hard work to win games. These guys can come back to school years from now and always be proud of that.”

Anderson leads the way with eight rebounds a game, and sophomore Liam Lubkeman, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, added 6.5. However, Lubkeman went down with a knee injury at Wilmot back in January. A few days later, the team found out it was a season-ender.

A huge loss with your starting center, but also another feather in the cap of this superior coaching staff and depth on the court.

“What makes this team tick is that we have a great group of guys with great attitudes and guys who work hard every day in practice,” Hyllberg said. “They accept everything that we throw at them, and we have quite a few guys who can score in double digits any given night. I think our defensive pressure has been very good at times this season. Our three seniors work so hard on defense, and I think that sets the tone for the rest of the guys.

“We aren’t the biggest or the most athletic, but we have guys that bust their tails on every possession, and we have guards who can attack and shoot the ball. I think last year’s success motivated this year’s group. They heard that this year wouldn’t be our year to win conference, and I think we came together and just realized anything is possible with chemistry and hard work. We also had a little help from Elkhorn and we appreciated that.”

The top-seeded Falcons will host the winner of Waukesha West-Union Grove in Paddock Lake at Central High School, Friday night at 7 p.m. in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

They will need to win four games to return to state for the third time in six years.