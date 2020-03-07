Boys basketball roundup: Bradford advances to sectionals

For the first time since 2011, the Bradford boys basketball team is headed to sectionals.
Rallying from a 29-20 halftime deficit, the fourth-seeded Red Devils stormed past fifth-seeded Muskego for a 52-46 victory Saturday night in a WIAA Division-1 regional final at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Bradford (18-6) advances to face top-seeded Racine Case — a Southeast Conference foe that was ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the final WisSports.net state coaches poll — in a sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Milwaukee South.
The Eagles defeated ninth-seeded Indian Trail, 70-48, at home Saturday. Bradford and Case split their two SEC meetings this season, with the Red Devils winning 59-58 on Jan. 3 at Bradford and the Eagles winning 63-59 on Feb. 18 in Racine.
On Saturday, senior forward Max Glass poured in a game-high 23 points to lead Bradford. Senior guard Da'Quantae Sawyer scored 13 points, while senior forward Jason Lee added 11.
Bradford made five 3-pointers and went 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Junior forward Hunter Wohler paced Muskego (15-9) with 16 points.
Here's a look at Saturday's other regional final games:
DIVISION-1
Racine Case 70, Indian Trail 48
The top-seeded and host Eagles notched the victory against the SEC rival and ninth-seeded Hawks.
Case, which won the conference title, improved to 20-4 going into the sectional semifinals against second-seeded Tremper. Indian Trail finished with a 13-11 record.
No other details were available to the News by late Saturday night.
DIVISION-2
Elkhorn 61, Central 52
The visiting and fourth-seeded Falcons fell a win shy of their fourth consecutive sectional appearance against the top-seeded Elks.
The teams shared the Southern Lakes Conference title and have met in the postseason three years in a row, with Central winning the first meeting and Elkhorn the last two. They split their two regular-season meetings this season.
As usual this season, a trio of sophomores led the Falcons in scoring Saturday in guard Kenny Garth (16 points), forward Jack Rose (12) and guard Devin Griffin (10).
Junior guard Jordan Johnson went off for 28 points to lead the Elks (20-4). Senior forward Nick Brown, a UW-Parkside recruit, scored 13 points.
Elkhorn, looking to make its second straight State Tournament appearance, hosts third-seeded Waukesha West at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinals. That game will be played at Central.
DIVISION-4
Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, St. Joseph 67
The fourth-seeded Lancers saw their season end at top-seeded Milwaukee Science.
St. Joseph finished its season with an 11-14 record. Milwaukee Science, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the final WisSports.net state coaches poll, improved to 19-3 and will face third-seeded Racine Prairie in a sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at West Allis Central.
No other details were available to the News by late Saturday night.
Here's a look at Friday's regional semifinal games:
DIVISION-1
Bradford 46, Racine Park 37
The Red Devils notched a home victory over the SEC rival and 13th-seeded Panthers in a low-scoring affair.
Max Glass poured in a game-high 21 points for Bradford and added eight rebounds. He went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jashon Lee added 10 points, Jalen Carlino scored seven and Will Darden chipped in five.
Terry Gamble led Park (5-17) with 13 points.
The game was tied 18-18 at halftime, but the Red Devils outscored the Panthers 28-19 in the second half.
Indian Trail 87, Milwaukee Hamilton 66
The Hawks raced out to a 44-26 halftime lead in defeating eighth-seeded Hamilton of the Milwaukee City Conference.
Kyle Andrews scored 21 points to lead Indian Trail, Ezra Stargell scored 20, Anthony Bernero had 17 and Clayton Bishop added 10.
The Hawks went 19-of-22 from the free-throw line.
Derrick Ousley led Hamilton (15-8) with 18 points.
DIVISION-2
Central 70, Milton 57
The host Falcons needed a second-half rally to overtake the fifth-seeded Red Hawks.
Central trailed 38-34 at halftime before outscoring Milton 36-19 in the second half.
Jack Rose led all scorers with 24 points for the Falcons, while Kenny Garth scored 13 and Devin Griffin added 12.
Milton, which competes in the Badger South Conference and finished with a 12-11 record, got 20 points from Samuel Burdette.
DIVISION-3
East Troy 68, Shoreland Lutheran 57
The visiting and 10th-seeded Pacers gave second-seeded East Troy, ranked No. 3 in Division-3 the final WisSports.net state coaches poll out of the Rock Valley Conference, all it could handle.
Shoreland trailed just 32-29 at halftime and fought to the end before succumbing to finish with a 7-17 mark.
"Great battle (Friday) night," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. "Proud of my guys' effort, we just came up a little short. Wonderful senior leadership by Brandon Freitag, Jack Edmundson, Noah Olson and Noah Erbe."
Freitag drilled four 3-pointers to lead the Pacers with 18 points. Quentin Bolton scored 14 and pulled down 12 rebounds, Sawyer Smith scored 13 points and Konnor Hill chipped in seven.
A.J. Vukovich led all scorers with 21 points for East Troy.
DIVISION-4
St. Joseph 74, HOPE Christian 63
The host Lancers defeated fifth-seeded HOPE, which finished with a 12-12 record.
No other details were available to the News.
Mike Johnson
INTAKE COURT RICARDO E. TORRES
INTAKE COURT RICARDO E. TORRES
WEATHER FEATURE
Rosales pic
Jaros
guitar 1.jpg
1 safe harbor.JPG
BRISTOL SCHOOL FINE ARTS NIGHT
Bella Cain
Mitch in Navy
Mitch with Post Office
Mitch and Carol
Mitch on motorcycle
Mitch and dog
Mitch and Pat
Mitch and ship
ski tracks
Punta Canta beach
streetcar love
skier
High waves
BASKETB ALL PARKSIDE WOMEN
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
COMMUNITY MEETING ON VAPING
NORTHSIDE HOUSE
NORTHSIDE HOUSE
air rescue boat 2
air rescue boat 1
sculpture sunrise
horizon Schmidt.jpg
Special Olympics
winter sunset
harbor ice
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
BASKETBALL WILMOT CENTRAL
BASKETBALL CENTRAL FANS CELEBRATE
PLEASANT PRAIRIE ACCIDENT.png
BLACK HISTORY BEE
BLACK HISTORY BEE
BLACK HISTORY BEE
BLACK HISTORY BEE
Christian Life sportlight pic
Nā Pali Coast
Edward Randolph
Alicia Wojtowicz
Stjoe basketball pic
BLACK HISTORY BEE
Sam Scarlato signing
Michael Dean Warren
streetcar play 1.JPG
streetcar play 2.JPG
Key West sunset
art winner
TREMPER VS BRADFORD BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
BRADFORD vs. ITA (girls)
Rachel Velvikis French horn player
Rachel Velvikis
Rachel Velvikis in Continental Band.jpg
Seraph Brass group
girl scouts
KEMPER OBSERVATORY