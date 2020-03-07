Boys basketball roundup: Bradford advances to sectionals

Racine Case 70, Indian Trail 48

The top-seeded and host Eagles notched the victory against the SEC rival and ninth-seeded Hawks.

Case, which won the conference title, improved to 20-4 going into the sectional semifinals against second-seeded Tremper. Indian Trail finished with a 13-11 record.

No other details were available to the News by late Saturday night.

DIVISION-2

Elkhorn 61, Central 52

The visiting and fourth-seeded Falcons fell a win shy of their fourth consecutive sectional appearance against the top-seeded Elks.

The teams shared the Southern Lakes Conference title and have met in the postseason three years in a row, with Central winning the first meeting and Elkhorn the last two. They split their two regular-season meetings this season.

As usual this season, a trio of sophomores led the Falcons in scoring Saturday in guard Kenny Garth (16 points), forward Jack Rose (12) and guard Devin Griffin (10).

Junior guard Jordan Johnson went off for 28 points to lead the Elks (20-4). Senior forward Nick Brown, a UW-Parkside recruit, scored 13 points.