Boys basketball roundup: Bradford makes it four wins in one week

Senior forward Quentin Bolton scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, one game after surpassing Andy Baumgart as the leading rebounder in program history in a win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Bolton was recognized during Saturday's game.

Bolton has been on an incredible tear of late. He had 30 points and 20 rebounds in a loss to Racine Lutheran last Monday and 41 points and 17 boards in the win over Thomas More.

Senior guard Sawyer Smith, meanwhile, drilled seven 3-pointers Saturday and scored a game-high 29 points.

With two regular-season games and the WIAA playoffs remaining, Smith and Bolton both have a shot at reaching 1,000 career points. Smith has 955 and Bolton has 949.

Shoreland returns to Metro Classic Conference action Monday when it hosts Racine Prairie, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls.

Pewaukee 76, Central 65

The Falcons dropped a non-conference game to Pewaukee, which was ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, on Saturday in Paddock Lake.

Jack Rose led the Falcons (15-4) with 24 points, Kenny Garth scored 19 and Devin Griffin added eight.