Boys basketball roundup: Bradford makes it four wins in one week

What a week for the Bradford boys basketball team.
Facing a daunting, compacted Southeast Conference-only schedule, the Red Devils ran the table in four games over a weeklong stretch, completing the feat with a convincing 75-58 defeat of Racine Case on Saturday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Bradford opened the week with wins over crosstown rivals Indian Trail on Tuesday and Tremper on Wednesday before defeating Racine Park on Friday and Case on Saturday.
The Red Devils improved to 5-5 and have won five of six after an 0-4 start.
Trey Jenkins had another huge game Saturday, making four 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 25 points. That came one night after he made five 3s and scored 21 points on Friday.
Keviyon Price added 17 points against the Eagles, Jalen Carlino scored 15 and JD Young and Tre'Vion Gordon added eight apiece.
Adrian Bryant led Case (2-5) with 18 points.
Bradford puts its four-game winning streak on the line Monday at Franklin, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.
Shoreland Lutheran 88, St. Francis 53
The Pacers threw up some big numbers during their non-conference win at Shoreland on Saturday.
Senior forward Quentin Bolton scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, one game after surpassing Andy Baumgart as the leading rebounder in program history in a win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Bolton was recognized during Saturday's game.
Bolton has been on an incredible tear of late. He had 30 points and 20 rebounds in a loss to Racine Lutheran last Monday and 41 points and 17 boards in the win over Thomas More.
Senior guard Sawyer Smith, meanwhile, drilled seven 3-pointers Saturday and scored a game-high 29 points.
With two regular-season games and the WIAA playoffs remaining, Smith and Bolton both have a shot at reaching 1,000 career points. Smith has 955 and Bolton has 949.
Shoreland returns to Metro Classic Conference action Monday when it hosts Racine Prairie, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls.
Pewaukee 76, Central 65
The Falcons dropped a non-conference game to Pewaukee, which was ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, on Saturday in Paddock Lake.
Jack Rose led the Falcons (15-4) with 24 points, Kenny Garth scored 19 and Devin Griffin added eight.
Nick Janowski led Pewaukee (19-3) with 18 points.
Central hosts Stoughton in a non-conference game Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.