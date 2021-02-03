Boys basketball roundup: Carlino leads Bradford to win over Indian Trail

Before this abbreviated Southeast Conference season began, Bradford boys basketball coach Greg Leech said his roster wasn't short on talent.
It was just short on experience, which Leech knew would make for some inconsistent performances.
Well, Leech liked what he saw Tuesday night, as the Red Devils came together in all phases, led by Jalen Carlino's game-high 26 points, for a 62-49 SEC victory at Indian Trail.
It was Leech's first game back with the team after he had to quarantine.
"(Tuesday) night's effort was the most complete game we have played all season," said Leech, whose team improved to 2-5 on its SEC-only schedule. "Our team defense and aggressive nature was the difference."
Bradford salvaged a win in the three-game regular-season series with Indian Trail after the Hawks won the first two games by a combined three points.
Trey Jenkins added 16 points for the Red Devils, while Tre'Vion Gordon added six and Jake Harvey and Jamisen Young added five each.
For the Hawks, who dropped to 4-4, Kyle Andrews scored 16 points, Zack Neuman scored eight and Kameron Lee and Bryce Wallace scored seven apiece.
Bradford was scheduled to host Tremper on Wednesday. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, was coming off a 61-51 SEC home victory over Racine Case on Saturday.
In that game, Ezra Stargell had 15 points and 12 assists, Wallace scored 11, Jackson Wilhelmson added 10 points and five rebounds and Clayton Bishop grabbed 10 boards.
Indian Trail coach Al Anderson praised his team's defense and also said Wallace had a pair of key putbacks on offensive rebounds and made two clutch free throws last against the Eagles.
The Hawks host Racine Horlick on Thursday.
Tremper 74, Racine Park 37
Will Starks scored a game-high 20 points for the Trojans as they cruised to an SEC home win over the Panthers on Tuesday.
Preston Chamblerlain added 17 points for Tremper, which improved to 4-1, and Trey Cardona scored 14. The Trojans had 11 players reach the scoresheet.
It was the first game of the season for Park, which was led by Deshawn Maull's 12 points.
Racine St. Catherine's 76, St. Joseph 48
After having their 43-game winning streak snapped in Saturday's loss at Greendale Martin Luther, the Angels got right back into the win column with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lancers on Tuesday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Catherine's was ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, while St. Joseph received a vote in Division-3 in the AP state poll.
Andrew Alia scored 18 points and Caiden Lecce scored 12, but they were the only Lancers in double figures as St. Joseph dropped to 9-4 overall and 7-5 in the Metro Classic.
Conference-leading St. Catherine's (19-1, 12-1) was led by 28 points from Jameer Barker and 20 from Kamari McGee, an NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay recruit. The Angels were again without Iowa State recruit Tyrese Hunter, who missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury suffered against Central on Jan. 23.
St. Joseph hosts Racine Prairie, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in both polls, on Friday night.
Central 63, Milton 54
One night after clinching the Southern Lakes Conference title outright, the Falcons got 33 points from Jack Rose and broke a 26-26 halftime tie to pull away for a non-conference victory at Milton on Tuesday.
Rose scored 20 points in the second half as the Falcons improved to 15-3, while Michael Mulhollon added 10 points and Alex Sippy scored all seven of his in the second half.
Central, which has completed its SLC schedule, has two more non-conference games remaining before the postseason. The Falcons host Pewaukee, ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in both polls, on Saturday in Paddock Lake.
Brookfield Academy 72, Christian Life 30
The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference road game Tuesday.
Jared Anderson scored eight points to lead CLS (0-15, 0-12 Midwest Classic), Micah Stanphill scored seven and Jeremiah Bustamante and Nolan Carroll added five each.
Joseph Schmidt scored a game-high 16 points to lead Brookfield Academy (2-11, 2-6).
CLS plays at Living Word Lutheran on Tuesday to wrap up its regular-season schedule.