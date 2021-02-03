Boys basketball roundup: Carlino leads Bradford to win over Indian Trail

Before this abbreviated Southeast Conference season began, Bradford boys basketball coach Greg Leech said his roster wasn't short on talent.

It was just short on experience, which Leech knew would make for some inconsistent performances.

Well, Leech liked what he saw Tuesday night, as the Red Devils came together in all phases, led by Jalen Carlino's game-high 26 points, for a 62-49 SEC victory at Indian Trail.

It was Leech's first game back with the team after he had to quarantine.

"(Tuesday) night's effort was the most complete game we have played all season," said Leech, whose team improved to 2-5 on its SEC-only schedule. "Our team defense and aggressive nature was the difference."

Bradford salvaged a win in the three-game regular-season series with Indian Trail after the Hawks won the first two games by a combined three points.

Trey Jenkins added 16 points for the Red Devils, while Tre'Vion Gordon added six and Jake Harvey and Jamisen Young added five each.

For the Hawks, who dropped to 4-4, Kyle Andrews scored 16 points, Zack Neuman scored eight and Kameron Lee and Bryce Wallace scored seven apiece.