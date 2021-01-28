Boys basketball roundup: Central closes in on Southern Lakes title

The Central boys basketball team is inching closer to a Southern Lakes Conference title.

The Falcons had no problems Wednesday night in an SLC game at Union Grove, rolling to a 76-52 victory.

Central, which shared the SLC title with Elkhorn last season, improved to 12-3 overall and 11-1 in the SLC, a game-and-a-half ahead of second-place Burlington atop the conference standings. The Demons (9-2 SLC) were idle Wednesday and play at Waterford on Friday.

The Falcons have two SLC games left, at Elkhorn on Friday and at home against Delavan-Darien on Monday. If the Falcons win both games, they'll win the SLC title alone, regardless of what Burlington does.

In Wednesday's victory, Jack Rose scored 22 points to lead Central, while Eddie Menarek scored 12, Kenny Garth scored 11 and Devin Griffin and Michael Mulhollon added eight apiece.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Tyson Skalecki scored 13 points to lead the Broncos (7-11, 5-8).

Greendale Martin Luther 72, St. Joseph 68, OT

The host Lancers fell to the Spartans in a tight Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.