Boys basketball roundup: Central closes in on Southern Lakes title

The Central boys basketball team is inching closer to a Southern Lakes Conference title.
The Falcons had no problems Wednesday night in an SLC game at Union Grove, rolling to a 76-52 victory.
Central, which shared the SLC title with Elkhorn last season, improved to 12-3 overall and 11-1 in the SLC, a game-and-a-half ahead of second-place Burlington atop the conference standings. The Demons (9-2 SLC) were idle Wednesday and play at Waterford on Friday.
The Falcons have two SLC games left, at Elkhorn on Friday and at home against Delavan-Darien on Monday. If the Falcons win both games, they'll win the SLC title alone, regardless of what Burlington does.
In Wednesday's victory, Jack Rose scored 22 points to lead Central, while Eddie Menarek scored 12, Kenny Garth scored 11 and Devin Griffin and Michael Mulhollon added eight apiece.
Tyson Skalecki scored 13 points to lead the Broncos (7-11, 5-8).
Greendale Martin Luther 72, St. Joseph 68, OT
The host Lancers fell to the Spartans in a tight Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The teams ended regulation tied at 68-68, but Martin Luther outscored St. Joseph 4-0 in the extra session. The teams are now tied for third place in the Metro Classic at 7-4 in conference play.
Andrew Alia led St. Joseph (8-5 overall) with 21 points and nine rebounds after missing one game due to injury. Caden Tolefree totaled 15 points and 11 boards, Caiden Lecce had 12 points and four assists and Peter Stapleton added 10 points.
Tre Burris scored 17 points to lead Martin Luther (10-7 overall).
St. Joseph plays at Wilmot in a non-conference game Saturday.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 77, Shoreland Lutheran 73
This time, the Knights held on for a close Metro Classic win over the Pacers on Wednesday at Shoreland.
The teams split their two regular-season meetings after Shoreland won, 62-61, at Dominican on Jan. 11 for its first win over Dominican since 2006.
The Pacers led at halftime Wednesday, 41-34, but the Knights outscored the Pacers 43-32 in the second half.
Quentin Bolton had another huge game for Shoreland (5-10 overall, 3-9 Metro Classic) with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Sawyer Smith had 19 points and three assists and Konnor Hill totaled 13 points, five assists and two steals.
Ron Kirk Jr. led the Knights (5-9, 2-6) with 22 points.
The Pacers, who've dropped five straight and nine of 10 after a three-game winning streak, host Racine Lutheran on Saturday.