Boys basketball roundup: Hawks edge Red Devils for Southeast Conference win

Indian Trail boys basketball coach Al Anderson knows he and the other county Southeast Conference coaches can't be obsessing over their records right now, considering they just started playing games a week ago.

But in the Hawks' loss to Tremper on Friday night, Anderson wasn't too thrilled with everything that led to a defeat.

His players redeemed themselves nicely on Tuesday against Bradford.

Playing much better than they did against the Trojans, the Hawks hung in defensively when their shots weren't falling and then held on at the free-throw line late in the game for a 55-54 SEC win at Indian Trail.

"They were outstanding last night," Anderson said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Everybody was a little bit down after the Tremper game. We were going through the motions on screens."

So Anderson said he broke the film down into minute detail for his players to see what they were not doing well. Indian Trail (1-2 overall and SEC) was down by six at halftime, but Anderson was happy with the looks the Hawks were getting.

"I thought we played real well the first half," he said. "We had a lot of wide-open looks, they just didn't fall. Shots are going to come and go, because our legs aren't there yet."

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com