Boys basketball roundup: Hawks edge Red Devils for Southeast Conference win

Indian Trail boys basketball coach Al Anderson knows he and the other county Southeast Conference coaches can't be obsessing over their records right now, considering they just started playing games a week ago.
But in the Hawks' loss to Tremper on Friday night, Anderson wasn't too thrilled with everything that led to a defeat.
His players redeemed themselves nicely on Tuesday against Bradford.
Playing much better than they did against the Trojans, the Hawks hung in defensively when their shots weren't falling and then held on at the free-throw line late in the game for a 55-54 SEC win at Indian Trail.
"They were outstanding last night," Anderson said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Everybody was a little bit down after the Tremper game. We were going through the motions on screens."
So Anderson said he broke the film down into minute detail for his players to see what they were not doing well. Indian Trail (1-2 overall and SEC) was down by six at halftime, but Anderson was happy with the looks the Hawks were getting.
"I thought we played real well the first half," he said. "We had a lot of wide-open looks, they just didn't fall. Shots are going to come and go, because our legs aren't there yet."
Indian Trail focused on defense in the meantime, then the shots started falling.
Kyle Andrews led the Hawks with 14 points, Bryce Wallace scored 13 — including his first varsity dunk — Clayton Bishop added 10 and Ezra Stargell scored eight.
Still, Bradford (0-3 overall and SEC) didn't go quietly.
The Red Devils cut a five-point deficit down to two late with a 3-pointer, but Andrews responded with two free throws to push the lead to four. The Red Devils cut it back to two again, but again Andrews made a pair of free throws for a two-possession lead.
Bradford made a 3 with 0.9 seconds left to slice it to one, but Indian Trail was able to inbound the ball and expire the clock.
Jalen Carlino scored a game-high 18 points to lead the young Red Devils, Trey Jenkins scored 12, Tre'Vion Gordon scored 11 and Keviyon Price added 10.
The teams meet again Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
St. Joseph 74, St. Thomas More 50
Sophomore Luke Schuler had a big game with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lancers to a Metro Classic Conference road victory Tuesday.
Caiden Lecce made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Peter Stapleton chipped in nine points, Jacob Ashmus added eight and Caden Tolefree tallied six points, seven boards and four assists.
It was a great all-around effort for St. Joseph, which improved to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the Metro Classic — alone in third place — and won comfortably even though leading scorer Andrew Alia was limited to just three points.
"It’s always a great win when it’s a conference win," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Our bench did a great job with their effort on the defensive end."
St. Francis 77, Christian Life 49
Sam Jennings and Jack Helzer led the host Eagles in their Midwest Classic Conference loss Tuesday.
Joe Atilano scored seven points for CLS (0-11, 0-9 Midwest Classic), while Vaughn Ricker and William Barris added six each.
"We had a clear game plan that I felt we executed well in the second half and for moments in the first half," CLS coach Marcus Hill said. "As young of a team that we are, I feel like with every game we are continuing to get better and getting closer to playing a complete 36 minutes. Very proud of the way these boys are working each day."