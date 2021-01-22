Boys basketball roundup: Indian Trail notches another narrow win over Bradford

St. Joseph 57, Burlington Catholic Central 26

The host Lancers put the defensive clamps on the Hilltoppers for a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

St. Joseph leading scorer Andrew Alia missed the game with an injury, but the Lancers got a balanced attack, as Caiden Lecce led the way with 15 points and six assists, Luke Schuler had 14 points and six rebounds, Jacob Ashmus added 10 points and Peter Stapleton totaled eight points and five boards.

Alia is not expected to be out long-term for the Lancers, who improved to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Metro Classic.

St. Joseph held Catholic Central (1-10, 0-9) to 11-of-36 from the field.

The Lancers host Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.

Greendale Martin Luther 78, Shoreland Lutheran 69

The Pacers just couldn't quite put two halves together in a Metro Classic loss at Martin Luther on Friday.

Shoreland trailed 39-23 at halftime before outscoring Martin Luther 46-39 in the second half. The Pacers (5-8 overall, 3-7 Metro Classic) cut their deficit to five multiple times in the second half but couldn't get over the hump.