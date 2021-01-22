Boys basketball roundup: Indian Trail notches another narrow win over Bradford

Two times, four days and three points.
That's how many times the Bradford and Indian Trail boys basketball teams played each other over a recent number of days, along with how many total points the games were decided by.
But the only math that mattered to the Hawks? 2-0.
That's the record Indian Trail came away with against Bradford in Southeast Conference play this week, coupling a narrow 51-49 victory on Friday at the Bradford Fieldhouse with an even narrower 55-54 victory on Tuesday at Indian Trail.
After starting their season 0-2, the Hawks evened their record at 2-2 in the abbreviated SEC-only season. The Red Devils, meanwhile, dropped to 0-4.
Spencer Pocius scored 15 points to lead Indian Trail on Friday, Ezra Stargell scored 14, Clayton Bishop added seven and Kameron Lee chipped in six.
Jalen Carlino matched Pocius with 15 points to lead Bradford, Keviyon Price scored 14 and Trey Jenkins was also in double figures with 13.
“We are a young group still finding our identity," Bradford assistant coach Michael Holden said in an email Friday night. "We have to expand on the good moments we have and find ways to put a complete game together. I believe in these guys, and we will find our groove.”
No other details were available to the News as of late Friday night.
The teams play for a third time in the regular season Feb. 2 at Indian Trail.
Bradford next hosts Franklin on Friday, while Indian Trail plays at Tremper on Tuesday.
Wilmot 75, Elkhorn 64
After a close loss to county rival Central on Tuesday night, the surging Panthers got right back to their winning ways by completing a season sweep of the Elks on Friday night at Wilmot.
With its sixth win in its last seven games, Wilmot improved to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the SLC, alone in third place behind Central and Burlington. The Panthers have won eight of 10 since starting the season 0-3.
Kevin Sandman and Isaiah Hoyt led the way Friday, scoring 25 and 22 points, respectively, while London Glass made it a three-headed scoring machine with 21. Sandman and Hoyt each made four 3-pointers and Glass drained three.
Drew Davey scored 20 points to lead Elkhorn, which dropped to 5-7 and 5-4. The Elks were without leading scorer Jordan Johnson, the reigning SLC Player of the Year and a commit to NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston.
Wilmot was scheduled to host Fort Atkinson in a non-conference game Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
St. Joseph 57, Burlington Catholic Central 26
The host Lancers put the defensive clamps on the Hilltoppers for a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph leading scorer Andrew Alia missed the game with an injury, but the Lancers got a balanced attack, as Caiden Lecce led the way with 15 points and six assists, Luke Schuler had 14 points and six rebounds, Jacob Ashmus added 10 points and Peter Stapleton totaled eight points and five boards.
Alia is not expected to be out long-term for the Lancers, who improved to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Metro Classic.
St. Joseph held Catholic Central (1-10, 0-9) to 11-of-36 from the field.
The Lancers host Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.
Greendale Martin Luther 78, Shoreland Lutheran 69
The Pacers just couldn't quite put two halves together in a Metro Classic loss at Martin Luther on Friday.
Shoreland trailed 39-23 at halftime before outscoring Martin Luther 46-39 in the second half. The Pacers (5-8 overall, 3-7 Metro Classic) cut their deficit to five multiple times in the second half but couldn't get over the hump.
"Fell behind with a poor first half of effort and shooting," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. "However, our effort and attacking the rim improved tremendously in the second half. ... Proud of the boys' effort in the second half. Now we need to put two halves of basketball together versus a quality opponent."
Quentin Bolton had a monster game for Shoreland with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Sawyer Smith scored 23 points and Konnor Hill totaled seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Nacir Beamon scored 19 points and Demerius Shakur scored 18 to lead the Spartans (9-6, 6-4).
Shoreland hosts Racine St. Catherine's on Monday night. The Angels are the top-ranked team in Division-3 and lead the Metro Classic with a 9-0 mark.