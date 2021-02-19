Boys basketball roundup: Indian Trail rallies to knock off Racine Case in regional semis

Indian Trail boys basketball coach Al Anderson was displeased with his team's defense in the first half of its WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal against Racine Case on Friday night at Indian Trail.
The second half? Much better.
The top-seeded Hawks got locked in on defense and turned a seven-point halftime deficit around into a 62-58 victory over fourth-seeded Case, setting up an all-city regional final showdown against second-seeded Bradford on Saturday night at Indian Trail.
That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. For full coverage of Saturday's regional final games, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Monday's print edition of the News.
It was the fourth matchup of the season between the Hawks and Red Devils, with Indian Trail winning two of three during the regular season. Both of those wins, though, were decided by a point.
To even reach Saturday's game, Indian Trail (8-4) had to rally from a 34-27 halftime deficit against Case.
The Hawks dug in on the defensive end to do so, limiting the Eagles to 24 points in the second half.
"Our defense really came alive in the second half, started buckling down on the individual matchups, how to defend every player," Anderson said in a phone interview Friday night. "That kind of got us a spark.
"... I wasn't happy the first half with our defensive performance. We weren't doing the things we talked about (that) we had to do to win the basketball game, as far as individual matchups. In the second half, they really turned it up and did one heck of a job."
Offensively, Kyle Andrews provided a huge spark for Indian Trail by hitting four 3-pointers and scoring all 12 of his points in the second half. Ezra Stargell scored a team-high 18 points, Kameron Lee added 11 and Clayton Bishop scored eight, all in the second half.
Indian Trail rallied back from its halftime deficit behind Andrews' shooting and eventually pushed its lead to seven before Case got back within two. But Bishop sealed the win by sinking a pair of free throws with about 4 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
Amari Jedkins scored a game-high 19 points for Case, which finished with a 4-9 record.
Central 58, Waterford 52
The top-seeded Falcons got a balanced effort to hold on for a win over the fourth-seeded Wolverines in a Division-1 regional semifinal Friday night in Paddock Lake.
Kenny Garth led Central with 17 points, Devin Griffin and Jack Rose scored 11 each and Eddie Menarek chipped in five.
The Falcons, who won the Southern Lakes Conference title outright, improved to 16-5 and set up a regional final matchup Saturday night in Paddock Lake against second-seeded Burlington, which finished in second place in the SLC. The Demons knocked off third-seeded Muskego, 74-70, in a regional semifinal Friday night.
Central and Burlington split their two regular-season meetings, each winning at home.
Waterford, meanwhile, was led by Gabe Riska's 14 points Friday and finished 9-14.
Pewaukee 89, Wilmot 66
The fifth-seeded Panthers had their season come to an end Friday night with a Division-2 regional semifinal loss at top-seeded Pewaukee, which was ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.
Wilmot fell behind 40-24 by halftime and couldn't recover, as the Panthers finished their season 15-7. They finished strong, however, going 15-4 after an 0-3 start.
Friday's loss also marked the end of the remarkable high school careers of senior guards London Glass and Kevin Sandman, who each surpassed 1,000 career points this season.
In Friday's game, Glass scored a team-high 18 points and Sandman scored 15. Mason Cummings added 12 points and Isaiah Hoyt chipped in seven for Wilmot.
Josh Terrian scored a game-high 24 points for Pewaukee, which improved to 22-3 and advanced to a regional final against second-seeded East Troy on Saturday night at Pewaukee.
Racine St. Catherine's 69, Shoreland Lutheran 53
The fourth-seeded Pacers hung as tough as they could but eventually succumbed to the top-seeded Angels, the top-ranked team in Division-3 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, in a Division-3 regional semifinal Friday night.
Despite being the lower seed, Shoreland hosted the game since competition can't yet be held in the City of Racine.
Shoreland actually jumped out to a 12-8 lead, but St. Catherine's stormed back with a 23-4 run to take a commanding 33-20 halftime advantage.
"(We) put up a valiant effort the whole game but couldn't overcome the first-half deficit," said Shoreland coach Paul Strutz, whose team finished 9-13 after battling all season in the tough Metro Classic Conference.
"Congratulations to our senior class for an awesome season."
Two of those seniors, Quentin Bolton and Sawyer Smith, reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers this season.
On Friday, Bolton led Shoreland with another double-double, totaling 22 points and 16 rebounds. Smith scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers.
Jameer Barker scored a game-high 23 points, Kamari McGee scored 19 and Tyrese Hunter scored 15 for St. Catherine's. The Angels improved to 23-1 and advanced to a Saturday night regional final matchup with second-seeded Racine Lutheran.
Racine Lutheran 68, St. Joseph 59
The second-seeded Crusaders broke a 27-27 halftime tie by outscoring the third-seeded Lancers 41-32 in the second half of a Division-3 regional semifinal Friday night.
St. Joseph, which finished its season with an 11-6 record, hosted the game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
"It was a tough loss, but I am really proud of our effort," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We will definitely use this loss for motivation to get better and learn from it."
Andrew Alia paced the Lancers with 20 points, Caiden Lecce scored 16 and Saveion Weatherford and Peter Stapleton scored six each.
Brady Wilks scored a game-high 21 points to lead Racine Lutheran (13-8).