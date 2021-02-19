Boys basketball roundup: Indian Trail rallies to knock off Racine Case in regional semis

"... I wasn't happy the first half with our defensive performance. We weren't doing the things we talked about (that) we had to do to win the basketball game, as far as individual matchups. In the second half, they really turned it up and did one heck of a job."

Offensively, Kyle Andrews provided a huge spark for Indian Trail by hitting four 3-pointers and scoring all 12 of his points in the second half. Ezra Stargell scored a team-high 18 points, Kameron Lee added 11 and Clayton Bishop scored eight, all in the second half.

Indian Trail rallied back from its halftime deficit behind Andrews' shooting and eventually pushed its lead to seven before Case got back within two. But Bishop sealed the win by sinking a pair of free throws with about 4 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Amari Jedkins scored a game-high 19 points for Case, which finished with a 4-9 record.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Central 58, Waterford 52

The top-seeded Falcons got a balanced effort to hold on for a win over the fourth-seeded Wolverines in a Division-1 regional semifinal Friday night in Paddock Lake.

Kenny Garth led Central with 17 points, Devin Griffin and Jack Rose scored 11 each and Eddie Menarek chipped in five.