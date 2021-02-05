Boys basketball roundup: Racine Prairie edges St. Joseph in Metro Classic thriller

Garcia said he wanted to play for the last shot and called a handoff play to Alia that directed Tolefree to roll to the basket. Garcia said his standout player could either drive to the basket, find Tolefree for a layup if the defense helped or pull up for a midrange shot if he had it.

Alia chose the third option, and Garcia said the shot "looked like it was good." But it came off and Prairie grabbed the rebound and threw the ball into the air to expire the clock.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I kind of give them freedom, don't like to put my players in a box," Garcia said of the last shot. "If it's a good look, we trust them. We wanted (Alia) to make the decision, because he's our best player. So we want the ball in his hands to take the shot or to make the best play for the team."

Jacob Ashmus scored 13 points for the Lancers, Caiden Lecce added 10 and Luke Schuler totaled five points and eight rebounds.

Antuan Nesbitt scored 20 points to lead Prairie (17-2, 11-2). The Hawks' only two losses this season have come against Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.