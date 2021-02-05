Boys basketball roundup: Racine Prairie edges St. Joseph in Metro Classic thriller

Another night in the Metro Classic Conference produced another great battle between talent when the Racine Prairie and St. Joseph boys basketball teams met Friday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
And the Lancers came within inches of knocking off one of the top-ranked teams in the state.
Instead, St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia's bid at a game-winning jumper rolled off the rim, and Prairie — ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls — held on for a 52-51 win.
Alia led the Lancers (9-5 overall, 7-6 Metro Classic) with 20 points and five rebounds and converted a three-point play with about 40 seconds left to give St. Joseph a 51-50 lead after a furious comeback.
Prairie led by eight with about 3 minutes left, but St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia put the Lancers into a 1-3-1 trap defense that forced some turnovers and ignited a rally.
"I'm proud of how we fought back," Garcia said in a phone interview after the game. "We just worked hard and fought back, so just really proud of them in that aspect of not giving up and keep working."
After Alia's three-point play, Caden Tolefree was whistled for a foul on the floor that sent the Hawks to the free-throw line in a one-and-one situation. Two free throws later, St. Joseph trailed 52-51 with 26 seconds left, and Garcia called a timeout after the Lancers advanced the ball past midcourt.
Garcia said he wanted to play for the last shot and called a handoff play to Alia that directed Tolefree to roll to the basket. Garcia said his standout player could either drive to the basket, find Tolefree for a layup if the defense helped or pull up for a midrange shot if he had it.
Alia chose the third option, and Garcia said the shot "looked like it was good." But it came off and Prairie grabbed the rebound and threw the ball into the air to expire the clock.
"I kind of give them freedom, don't like to put my players in a box," Garcia said of the last shot. "If it's a good look, we trust them. We wanted (Alia) to make the decision, because he's our best player. So we want the ball in his hands to take the shot or to make the best play for the team."
Jacob Ashmus scored 13 points for the Lancers, Caiden Lecce added 10 and Luke Schuler totaled five points and eight rebounds.
Antuan Nesbitt scored 20 points to lead Prairie (17-2, 11-2). The Hawks' only two losses this season have come against Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.
St. Joseph will now find out its postseason path after Saturday's seeding meeting. The Lancers were bumped up from Division-4 to Division-3 — they received one vote in Division-3 in the latest AP state poll — as a number of teams moved up divisions to compensate for teams that opted out of the season due to the pandemic.
Regionals begin Feb. 16.
But the Lancers still have three more regular-season games to worry about, starting Monday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium against another strong squad in Racine Lutheran, which beat St. Joseph by a point on Jan. 12, 54-53.
"I like the way we're playing," Garcia said. "... We've just got to handle business our last three games of the season."
Bradford 73, Racine Park 37
The Red Devils rolled to their third victory of the week in a Southeast Conference game against the Panthers on Friday night.
Bradford (4-5) had five players score in double figures, led by Trey Jenkins with 21 points. He made five 3-pointers.
Jalen Carlino made three 3s and scored 16 points, while JD Young, Tre'Vion Gordon and Keviyon Price scored 10 each.
Bradford, which has won four of five after an 0-4 start, defeated Indian Trail on Tuesday and Tremper on Wednesday. The Red Devils were scheduled to host Racine Case on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Caleb Cornelius led Park (0-3) with 11 points.
Franklin 82, Tremper 73
The Trojans hung tough in an SEC road game against the Sabers, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, but couldn't come out on top Friday night.
Tremper dropped to 4-3, while Franklin improved to 14-5.
No other details were available as of Friday night.
The Trojans were scheduled to host Racine Park on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Indian Trail 61, Racine Horlick 55
Ezra Stargell scored 17 points and Bryce Wallace scored 15 to lead the Hawks to an SEC win at Indian Trail on Thursday.
Kyle Andrews scored nine points, Jackson Wilhelmson scored eight and Spencer Pocius added seven for Indian Trail, which improved to 5-4.
Darrien Long scored a game-high 20 for the Rebels, who dropped to 0-4.
Indian Trail hosts Racine Case on Monday.