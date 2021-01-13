Boys basketball roundup: Sandman scores 31 in big win for Wilmot boys

Kevin Sandman and the Wilmot boys basketball team are in a nice groove.
The senior guard, who missed three games earlier this season because he had to be quarantined, scored a game-high 31 points on Tuesday night to lead the Panthers to an 80-48 blowout win at Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Sandman, who made four 3-pointers Tuesday, is averaging 28.3 points and three 3s per game over three games since returning from quarantine. Wilmot, which improved to 5-4 overall and is alone in third place in the SLC at 4-3, has won all three of those games by an average of 23 points.
The Panthers made an astounding 15 3-pointers on Tuesday, as Mason Cummings matched Sandman with four in scoring 12 points. Cy Turner made three 3s and scored 11 points, Isaiah Hoyt made one and scored nine points and London Glass made two and scored eight points.
Brady Katterhagen led the Broncos (5-7, 3-5) with 13 points.
Central 80, Lake Geneva Badger 51
The Falcons remained unblemished in the SLC by cruising to a win over the Badgers on Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
Jack Rose made four 3-pointers and led first-place Central (9-1 overall, 8-0 SLC) with 21 points, Kenny Garth scored 18 and Devein Griffin scored 17. The Falcons built a 41-27 halftime lead.
Ty McGreevy scored 20 points to lead the last-place Badgers (0-12, 0-10).
Central's lone loss remains an overtime defeat to Franklin, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, on Dec. 12 in Paddock Lake when the Sabers made a 3 at the regulation buzzer to force the extra session.
Franklin 73, Indian Trail 57
The Hawks dropped their season and Southeast Conference opener to the Sabers on Tuesday at Indian Trail.
Ezra Stargell scored a game-high 18 points to lead Indian Trail and Spencer Pocius scored 15, but Kyle Andrews was the Hawks' next-highest scorer with six.
Franklin got 17 points from Isaac Verges, 15 from Vinko Polovic and 13 from Carter Capstran.
The Sabers, who began playing when the winter athletic season started, improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. They were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Associated Press state poll, as well as in the coaches poll.
Racine Lutheran 54, St. Joseph 53
The host Lancers rallied in the second half but fell just short Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph, which received six votes in Division-4 in the latest AP state poll, was outscored 29-20 in the first half but outscored Racine Lutheran 33-25 in the second. It wasn't enough, though, as the Lancers dropped to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Metro Classic.
Andrew Alia — who surpassed 1,000 career points Saturday in St. Joseph's non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle — scored a team-high 19 points against the Crusaders, including five 3-poinetrs. Caiden Lecce hit thee 3s and added 17 points.
But neither could top the performance of Racine Lutheran's Jackson Woodward, who drained four 3s and scored a game-high 31 points. The Crusaders improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Racine Prairie 83, Shoreland Lutheran 61
The Pacers continued their torturous week with a Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie on Tuesday.
After defeating Whitefish Bay Dominican for the first time since 2006 on Monday, Shoreland ran up against the Hawks, ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in both the latest AP and state coaches polls. The Pacers (5-6 overall, 3-4 Metro Classic) wrap up their week Thursday at Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.
Quentin Bolton led Shoreland with 22 points and nine rebounds Tuesday, Sawyer Smith scored 19 points and Konnor Hill had five assists.
Antuan Nesbitt scored a game-high 27 points to lead Prairie (8-1, 5-1), while Jacob Fallico added 15 points.
"Shoreland was coming off a back-to-back, and that's tough," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate. "Coach (Paul) Strutz had his boys competing, which is to be expected by a team coached by Paul."