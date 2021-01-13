Boys basketball roundup: Sandman scores 31 in big win for Wilmot boys

Ty McGreevy scored 20 points to lead the last-place Badgers (0-12, 0-10).

Central's lone loss remains an overtime defeat to Franklin, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, on Dec. 12 in Paddock Lake when the Sabers made a 3 at the regulation buzzer to force the extra session.

Franklin 73, Indian Trail 57

The Hawks dropped their season and Southeast Conference opener to the Sabers on Tuesday at Indian Trail.

Ezra Stargell scored a game-high 18 points to lead Indian Trail and Spencer Pocius scored 15, but Kyle Andrews was the Hawks' next-highest scorer with six.

Franklin got 17 points from Isaac Verges, 15 from Vinko Polovic and 13 from Carter Capstran.

The Sabers, who began playing when the winter athletic season started, improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. They were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Associated Press state poll, as well as in the coaches poll.

Racine Lutheran 54, St. Joseph 53

The host Lancers rallied in the second half but fell just short Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.