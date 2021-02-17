Boys basketball roundup: Smith reaches 1,000 as Pacers advance; Wilmot moves on in D-2

Sawyer Smith and the Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team had a memorable night Tuesday.
Smith — a senior guard and a baseball recruit to NCAA Division II St. Cloud State — scored 17 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and the fourth-seeded Pacers cruised to an 85-37 win over fifth-seeded Christian Life in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal at Shoreland.
Up next for Shoreland (9-12) is a monumental task, as the Pacers will face top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's — the top-ranked team in Division-3 in the state coaches and Associated Press state polls — in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday at St. Catherine's.
In the meantime, the Pacers can add their second player this season to reach the 1,000-point milestone, as Smith joined senior forward Quentin Bolton, who reached the mark in Shoreland's final regular-season game.
Bolton added to his total Tuesday with a game-high 18 points and also pulled down 15 rebounds, while Konnor Hill totaled 16 points, seven assists and five steals.
Six county boys players have reached 1,000 career points this season, as Smith and Bolton have joined Wilmot seniors Kevin Sandman and Latrell Glass, Central junior Jack Rose and St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia to reach the mark.
Jack Helzer, meanwhile, scored 14 points to lead CLS (0-17), while Jeremiah Bustamonte, Nolan Carroll and Joseph Atilano scored four each.
Wilmot 88, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64
Speaking of Sandman and Glass, their big nights led the fifth-seeded Panthers to a victory Tuesday at fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division-2 quarterfinal.
Sandman poured in 35 points and Glass scored 28 as Wilmot built up a 49-37 halftime lead and extended it in the second half. Sandman made four 3-pointers and finished 9-of-12 from the free-throw line and Glass made two 3s and went 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Isaiah Hoyt added 13 points for the Panthers, who improved to 15-6 with their fifth straight win and their eighth in nine games. Wilmot is 15-3 since an 0-3 start to the season.
The Panthers now face a touch matchup in the regional semifinals, as they'll head to top-seeded Pewaukee, ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the state coaches poll. That game is at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tremper moved to Wednesday
Due to the snow that caused KUSD to switch to virtual learning Tuesday, third-seeded Tremper's WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Racine Park at Tremper was postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Friday's print edition of the News for coverage.
The winner advances to play at second-seeded Bradford in a regional semifinal Friday.