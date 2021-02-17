Boys basketball roundup: Smith reaches 1,000 as Pacers advance; Wilmot moves on in D-2

Wilmot 88, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64

Speaking of Sandman and Glass, their big nights led the fifth-seeded Panthers to a victory Tuesday at fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division-2 quarterfinal.

Sandman poured in 35 points and Glass scored 28 as Wilmot built up a 49-37 halftime lead and extended it in the second half. Sandman made four 3-pointers and finished 9-of-12 from the free-throw line and Glass made two 3s and went 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Isaiah Hoyt added 13 points for the Panthers, who improved to 15-6 with their fifth straight win and their eighth in nine games. Wilmot is 15-3 since an 0-3 start to the season.

The Panthers now face a touch matchup in the regional semifinals, as they'll head to top-seeded Pewaukee, ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the state coaches poll. That game is at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tremper moved to Wednesday

Due to the snow that caused KUSD to switch to virtual learning Tuesday, third-seeded Tremper's WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Racine Park at Tremper was postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday.