Boys basketball roundup: St. Joseph nips Shoreland in regular-season finale

All the stars were on display when the Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph boys basketball teams met for a regular-season finale Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Shoreland seniors Sawyer Smith and Quentin Bolton — who reached 1,000 career points during the game — and St. Joseph juniors Andrew Alia and Caiden Lecce battled neck-and-neck throughout the night, but it was the Lancers who rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to snag a 65-64 Metro Classic Conference victory.
After Lecce made the go-ahead basket with about 8 seconds remaining, Shoreland had a chance to win it on the other end, but the Pacers couldn't get a shot to go down and the Lancers hung on.
It was the fifth game decided by four points or less and the third decided by one point this season for St. Joseph, which finished the regular season 11-5 overall and 9-6 in the Metro Classic, alone in fourth place.
Alia and Lecce each scored 24 points, with Lecce adding six rebounds and four steals as the Lancers outscored the Pacers 37-24 in the second half after trailing 40-28 at halftime.
"It was a great game," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "I was proud of our boys on how they responded by being down 12 points at halftime. We finally came with energy and the competitiveness needed to close out the game."
Shoreland, meanwhile, got a game-high 25 points from Smith and 24 points and nine rebounds from Bolton, who's averaging just under 29 points and 15 rebounds per game over his last five games. In the process Thursday, Bolton reached exactly 1,000 career points.
Smith will soon join him, as Thursday's effort pushed him up to 993 career points.
Shoreland finished its regular season 8-12 overall and 5-11 in the Metro Classic, but the Pacers are playing their best basketball as the postseason begins. They defeated Racine Prairie, ranked in the top three in Division-4 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, on Monday before nearly beating St. Joseph. The Lancers have received votes this season in the AP state poll.
The teams begin postseason play in the same WIAA Division-3 regional bracket next week. St. Joseph is seeded third and has a bye through Tuesday's quarterfinals before hosting second-seeded Racine Lutheran in Friday's semifinals.
Shoreland is seeded fourth and hosts fifth-seeded Christian Life in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Bradford 58, Racine Horlick 42
The Red Devils concluded their abbreviated regular season with a Southeast Conference victory over the Panthers on Thursday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
After starting the season 1-5, Bradford has won six of seven to improve to 7-6. The Red Devils are seeded second in their WIAA Division-1 regional and host either third-seeded Tremper or sixth-seeded Racine Park in a regional semifinal on Friday.
In Thursday's game, Trey Jenkins led Bradford with 20 points for his sixth straight game with 20 or more. Keviyon Price scored 15 points and Jalen Carlino added 11.
Darrien Long led Horlick (0-7) with 12 points.
Indian Trail 55, Racine Park 46
The host Hawks ended their regular season with an SEC win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Spencer Pocius scored 15 points to lead Indian Trail, Clayton Bishop scored 12, Ezra Stargell and Zack Neuman added seven apiece and Kyle Andrews chipped in six.
Jorryn Franklin led Park (0-6) with 14 points.
The Hawks improved to 7-4 and have a first-round bye in their Division-1 regional. They'll host either fourth-seeded Racine Case or fifth-seeded Racine Horlick in a semifinal on Friday.
Oak Creek 79, Tremper 57
The Trojans dropped an SEC road game to the Knights on Thursday.
Tremper fell to 6-5, while Oak Creek improved to 13-10. No other details were available as of Friday morning.
The Trojans close their regular season Saturday when they host Franklin and are a No. 3 seed in their Division-1 regional. They'll host No. 6 seed Racine Park in a quarterfinal Tuesday.
Wilmot 71, Union Grove 63
Kevin Sandman scored 21 points and London Glass scored 20 to lead the host Panthers to a win over the Broncos on Thursday in what was considered a non-conference game.
Isaiah Hoyt scored 10 points and Mason Cummings added six for Wilmot, which finished the regular season with a 14-6 record.
The Panthers are in the Division-2 field for the postseason and are a No. 5 seed in their regional. They play at fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.