Boys basketball roundup: St. Joseph nips Shoreland in regular-season finale

All the stars were on display when the Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph boys basketball teams met for a regular-season finale Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Shoreland seniors Sawyer Smith and Quentin Bolton — who reached 1,000 career points during the game — and St. Joseph juniors Andrew Alia and Caiden Lecce battled neck-and-neck throughout the night, but it was the Lancers who rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to snag a 65-64 Metro Classic Conference victory.

After Lecce made the go-ahead basket with about 8 seconds remaining, Shoreland had a chance to win it on the other end, but the Pacers couldn't get a shot to go down and the Lancers hung on.

It was the fifth game decided by four points or less and the third decided by one point this season for St. Joseph, which finished the regular season 11-5 overall and 9-6 in the Metro Classic, alone in fourth place.

Alia and Lecce each scored 24 points, with Lecce adding six rebounds and four steals as the Lancers outscored the Pacers 37-24 in the second half after trailing 40-28 at halftime.