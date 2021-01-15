Boys basketball roundup: Tremper goes to 2-0 with win at Indian Trail

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I'm definitely looking for him to have leadership," Morris said. "If he scores, that's even better.

"... His teammates really look for him to score, so I think that just gives him a lot of confidence, and obviously he can score it. ... I love him. He's an amazing kid."

Kyle Andrews led Indian Trail (0-2 SEC and overall) with 15 points, Jackson Wilhelmson scored 12 and Bryce Wallace added 10.

But senior guard Ezra Stargell, always capable of having a high-scoring game, was limited to just two points.

Morris said Cardona requested to guard Stargell.

"As a coach, you've got your best offensive player guarding their best offensive player — like, 'Um, I think we'll find somebody else,'" Morris said. "But (Trey said), 'I want to guard him.' So right away, we put him on him, and he did an excellent job.

"... He had four other teammates that were right behind him in the help position. They played great team defense."

Indian Trail coach Al Anderson said the Hawks just need to play harder.