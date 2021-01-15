Boys basketball roundup: Tremper goes to 2-0 with win at Indian Trail

Senior guard Trey Cardona led the Tremper boys basketball team to its second win over a crosstown rival this week, and he had plenty of help.
Cardona scored a game-high 21 points Friday night, and three other Trojans scored in double figures in their 68-54 Southeast Conference win at Indian Trail.
Tremper improved to 2-0 overall and in the SEC after opening the abbreviated season with a home win over Bradford on Tuesday night.
"Just how they have each other's back," first-year Tremper coach Brandon Morris said in a phone interview Friday night when asked what he likes most about his team over the first week of games for Kenosha Unified School District programs.
"Staying positive, staying together. All this is obviously new to both players and coaches. Having a new coaching staff, those players learned a new system, obviously, like everybody else, coming off of that break. I just love the the way they're staying positive and staying together."
Jake Korbakes scored 13 points for the Trojans on Friday, while Will Starks and Brennan Jass added 10 apiece.
Tremper is replacing a lot of graduated scoring from last year's team that advanced to the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals, but Cardona played a big part in that run.
Morris said he's not necessarily looking for Cardona to be a big scorer this season, but he'll certainly take it.
"I'm definitely looking for him to have leadership," Morris said. "If he scores, that's even better.
"... His teammates really look for him to score, so I think that just gives him a lot of confidence, and obviously he can score it. ... I love him. He's an amazing kid."
Kyle Andrews led Indian Trail (0-2 SEC and overall) with 15 points, Jackson Wilhelmson scored 12 and Bryce Wallace added 10.
But senior guard Ezra Stargell, always capable of having a high-scoring game, was limited to just two points.
Morris said Cardona requested to guard Stargell.
"As a coach, you've got your best offensive player guarding their best offensive player — like, 'Um, I think we'll find somebody else,'" Morris said. "But (Trey said), 'I want to guard him.' So right away, we put him on him, and he did an excellent job.
"... He had four other teammates that were right behind him in the help position. They played great team defense."
Indian Trail coach Al Anderson said the Hawks just need to play harder.
"I thought they just played harder than us," he said. "We have been struggling on the boards early in the season, and their point guard (Cardona) was the difference in tonight's game.
"It's my job to get us in the right mindset and get us playing the way we are capable of playing."
Oak Creek 61, Bradford 56
The visiting Red Devils' second-half comeback bid fell just short in an SEC game Friday.
Bradford trailed 25-17 at halftime and outscored Oak Creek 39-36 in the second half, but it wasn't quite enough as the Red Devils dropped to 0-2 overall and in the SEC.
Keviyon Price led Bradford with 17 points, while Jalen Carlino scored 16 coming off a 26-point performance against Tremper on Tuesday. Tre'Vion Gordon added 11 points for the Red Devils and Trey Jenkins scored 10.
Kael Stulo led the Knights with a game-high 22 points. Oak Creek, which has been playing since the winter athletic season started, improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.
Faith Christian 71, Christian Life 52
The Eagles dropped to 0-9 on the season with a non-conference loss on the road Friday.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.