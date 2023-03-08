Currently in the landscape of high school boys basketball in Kenosha County, the Central Falcons are king.

You’re talking about six regional championships in eight years under Mahone Middle School Dean James Hyllberg, two state tournament appearances (2018, 2022) and countless big games.

If any team is built for Thursday night, it’s these guys.

What’s happening Thursday night, you ask?

Well, it just may be the biggest night in the recent history of county boys basketball.

You would have to go all the way back to, well, you can’t go back, actually.

In the newer format with five boys basketball divisions in the state playoffs, Kenosha County has never seen three teams make sectionals in the same postseason.

The last time two teams made it this far was 2020 when Indian Trail and Central reached the sectional semifinals — essentially four wins away from a state championship.

That year, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck just before sectional finals and officially ended the season early, both Tremper and Central made sectionals, and the Trojans won a thriller, 88-83, in overtime to advance to a Division 1 sectional final.

Oh, what might have been.

This season, Indian Trail (Division 1), Central (Division 2) and St. Joseph (Division 4) will represent the county Thursday night, all from different counties.

The Hawks (20-6), a No. 4 seed, take on No. 1 Kettle Moraine (16-10) in Waukesha County at Mukwonago High School; the No. 1 Falcons (23-2) battle second-seeded Whitnall (22-3) at Wilmot; and the Lancers (16-10) face No. 4 Williams Bay (17-9) in the Bay’s county, Walworth.

All games will start at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The winners will advance to sectional finals on Saturday, most likely in the afternoon.

In Manasseh we trust

The Hawks have been leaning on limited turnovers, strong defense and the 1-2 punch of Manasseh “MJ” Stackhouse, recently named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year, and Jackson Wilhelmson in two playoff victories.

MJ has averaged 21 points in two regional victories, but Wilhelmson has added 19.

They will need to keep that scoring up Thursday night, because the Lasers not only play in the state’s best athletics conference, they have impressive victories over Division 1 opponents Arrowhead (24-2), Waukesha West and Oak Creek.

Also, Kettle Moraine split with Classic 8 foe Waukesha South, but beat them by 30 most recently. Trail beat South by 16 points last weekend.

“I think on the offensive end we have been able to share the basketball and make some extra passes to get us quality shots,” Indian Trail head coach Rob VanDyke said. “Defensively, I think we have been able to defend really well in stretches. We have ton continue to improve in both areas.”

This is the first regional championship for VanDyke, who is a STEM teacher in KUSD and works with Hyllberg at Mahone.

But he’s ready. The Kaukauna native played in a sectional final back in high school, and he wants to bring that life-changing experience to his players.

However, Kettle Moraine won’t make it easy.

“Kettle Moraine is extremely athletic across the board,” he said. “They play solid defense, are well-coached, and play with good energy on both ends of the floor. They have several players who can shoot the basketball and a good post presence as well.”

The Hawks will have their hands full with junior point guard Drew Wagner, who averages 18.4 points per game. Wagner averaged 22 per contest as a sophomore, earning first team all-conference. But at only 5-foot-9, Indian Trail has the size and quickness in the backcourt with LJ Dagen, Josh Robinson and Kayden Johnson (14 points in regional final victory) to at least make things difficult.

The answer to defend 6-8, powerhouse-in-the-paint Stackhouse will have to be Kettle Moraine 6-6 senior Joah Bodden. He averages 9.5 points and is the team’s leading rebounder.

An interesting note about the Lasers is they’re coached by former Wisconsin Badger great Trevon Hughes, who earned second team all-Big 10 honors at point guard in 2010 and played his high school basketball at St. John’s Northwestern in the Milwaukee area.

Hughes won a professional European championship in the Latvian Basketball League in 2011.

There goes my Herro

Everyone’s heard of JJ Watt, right?

The Pewaukee native and Wisconsin Badger star football player just retired from a Hall of Fame career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, where he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his first five seasons (only Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor did that) and recorded more than 100 quarterback sacks and forced nearly 30 fumbles in a brilliant 12-year career.

Well, local sports fans may know but not everyone remembers that JJ’s younger brothers, TJ and Derek, are both in the NFL as well.

Wow, three brothers that became professional athletes.

On Thursday night, second-seeded Whitnall trots into Wilmot Union High School with a similar situation, though they’re not all at the Watt level yet.

Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat star guard and Whitnall graduate, will probably be in attendance in Panther Land to watch his younger brothers, Austin and Myles, try to do something Tyler never did — advance to a high school sectional final.

Granted, Tyler put up 33 points a game, then ran into a buzzsaw in 2018 against Pewaukee, but Austin and Myles are not on the same level in terms of scoring.

Austin averaged only 15 points per game this season, with six rebounds and 4.5 assists, but the 6-3 senior went off in his last postseason game Saturday with a 32-point, nine-rebound, six-assist effort to help the Falcons beat third-seeded Burlington (the only other team beside Indian Trail to beat Central this season) 70-59.

Austin hit 11-of-12 free throws and connected on 3-of-6 3-point baskets.

He was so wide open and able to enjoy easy looks and easy buckets because in the second half, foul trouble hurt the Demons, who sat their big men in an attempt to catch up in a double-digit game. Therefore, the Falcons were able to get to the rim with ease and have their way with a flurry of layups that kind of put the game away.

It was a season high in points for Austin, who clearly has decided to turn up the volume for his final playoff run.

His younger brother Myles, a sophomore, can play ball as well.

He added seven points and nine rebounds.

While Austin and Myles are dynamic “combo” guards, point guard Jack Lutz may be the team’s best player.

He was able to control the pace and chip in 20 points with three assists.

And the Falcons possess very good size, with 6-foot-9 senior Ethan Thomas, an explosive post player who can jump and dunk with authority and block shots.

Their guard is up

The Central Falcons, in a battle of Falcons, provide the backcourt depth and tenacity to match Whitnall, but they will be undersized.

Look for Central’s full-court defensive pressure, creative traps, and overall big-game experience to play factors here.

“We played two quality opponents in the playoffs, and we were fortunate to make a late run with some strong guard play and some turnovers on defense,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “Thought our energy was good and we were able to draw quite a bit of fouls in the second half vs West.”

“We’re just trying to keep things simple and to focus on the things that we can control such as effort, rebounding, taking care of the ball, and playing with intensity. Whitnall is a great team with some talented guards, two of them shooting 44 percent from the 3-point line. We will have to guard them and not lose them on the perimeter. We will need everyone to play as one unit, and we will have to rebound and win the turnover battle. Whitnall does a good job of attacking the basket and they like to push the ball down the court.”

Alex Sippy, John Kinzler and Wyatt Anderson have all played in multiple state tournament games, and their experience allows sophomore point guard Elijah Griffin to simply do him—a dominant point guard with flash, outside shooting ability and the court vision to distribute the basketball to Central’s solid outside shooters.

Do NOT, I repeat, do not sleep on the seeding.

Whitnall may be the No. 2 seed, but if Austin Herro plays anything like he did last weekend, Central is in a world of trouble.

The biggest difference is that Central has five to six players that can lead the team in scoring on any given night.

Whitnall seems to rely on Lutz and Austin Herro for scoring.

Stop them, and victory seems likely.

First time in 20 years

St. Joseph is playing its best basketball at the right time, with four victories in five games heading into Thursday’s Division 4 tilt with Williams Bay.

Whereas the Bulldogs rely on outside shooting behind sniper Kelton Randall, the school’s all-time 3-point shooter, and Owen King — both players average 14 points per game — the Lancers lean on junior point guard Eric Kenesie. He’s more than capable of putting the team on his back and taking them to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Kenesie averages 21 points and six assists per game, and he’s averaging 20 points in two playoff games.

The big-time, clutch surprise this postseason has been senior forward Peter Stapleton, who provides some bulk in the paint. Stapleton is actually leading the Lancers with 22 and 21 points in two playoff wins after averaging only 12.7 during the regular season.

The top-seeded Lancers play an exponentially tougher schedule than Williams Bay during the regular season, and that should provide a huge advantage Thursday night.

If St. Joseph can win, it would take on Valders or Kohler, both of which are outside the top 10 in state rankings.

Could this be the year for the Lancers?

It’s their second regional championship in three years, and third-year head coach Jose Garcia is thankful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all of the glory.

“It’s our effort and toughness that has led the way this year,” Garcia said Wednesday afternoon. “We teach that defense wins championships, and it truly is a group effort on the defensive end that has brought success to our program this year. I could name multiple players that have led the way this year, but we focus on not one single player. It is about the team and being a family.

“We match up well (with Williams Bay) and it’s going to be a battle. We have to focus and have maximum effort defensively, and everything else will take care of itself.”