The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament has been around more than 100 years.

In fact, there has been a tournament to determine the state's best teams since 1916.

And from 1957 to 2000, there was WISAA, or Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association. This mostly included private schools.

All 44 of those years, no Kenosha high school boys basketball team, WISAA or WIAA (public schools) made the state tournament.

The last time there was any kind of major basketball buzz in the city was in the early 2000s, when Tremper and St. Joseph qualified for state in 2001 and the Lancers went again in 2003.

Now, 20 years later, another city squad is heading back to the WIAA state tournament, which begins Thursday night and concludes with Saturday's championship games.

Sure, a team named "Kenosha," which I believe is the old Bradford/Reuther building, advanced to nine state tournaments from 1923 to 1941, but my GOODNESS, that was 82 years ago.

Jose Garcia is hoping Kenosha can start another winning basketball tradition. The former St. Joseph and Dominican (Ill.) University standout hooper was a starter on those Lancer state teams in the early 2000s, and now he has the rare opportunity to coach his alma mater at this year's tournament.

Garcia's assistant, Kyle Clark, was also a starter on those teams, and he's right by his close friend's side on the sidelines, as the team practiced Wednesday after school at Carthage College before departing and staying overnight in Madison.

Thursday's tilt against Division 4's No. 1 seed Saint Mary Catholic tips off at 6:35 p.m., and the Lancers will have to bring their A-game, much like they did last Saturday in a 77-68 sectional final victory over Kohler.

Garcia, Clark and the boys are locked in - practicing Monday at UW-Parkside and Tuesday and Wednesday at Carthage - because they want the feel of a college arena. The atmosphere at the Kohl Center Thursday night will be huge, with a potential of thousands in attendance and the obvious pressure of playing where the Wisconsin Badgers play.

On one hand, it can be looked at as pressure, when the game actually starts and these guys have to go toe to toe with their season, and high school careers, on the line.

But on the other hand, can you imagine being a 17- or 18-year-old kid and getting to play where you've watched some of your idols play on TV your whole life?

It's an experience like no other.

"I think the boys are soaking up the experience and excited to head to Madison," Garcia said. "I am so thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for this opportunity to go to the State Tournament. It means a lot to me because I was in this position twice as a player and to experience it as a coach is truly a blessing."

"I get emotional when I think about my experience going to the State Tournament twice and now sharing it with my close friend and assistant coach Kyle Clark. We are competitors and to see our goal of going back to the State Tournament happen in our third year brings a lot of joy and emotions."

Kenesie wills team to state

Garcia can absolutely thank junior point guard Eric Kenesie for this moment.

OK, it's not all on one player, but that one player decided to save his best game of the season for the most important game of the season.

Last Saturday at Whitefish Bay High School, Kenesie scored 20 points in the first half en route to a 42-point, 10-assists, 6-steal performance, all on 14-of-21 shooting, including 11-of-14 from the line and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Everybody knew Kenesie was nice on the basketball court due to several 20-point performances this season against top teams like Racine St. Cat's, Greendale Martin Luther, Whitefish Bay Dominican, Milwaukee St. Thomas More and Burlington. Heck, he even dropped 32 on Division 1 Tremper. Sure, the Trojans didn't have a good record, but they have plenty of athleticism to match Kenesie.

But the 6-foot, 175-pound junior just has that "it" factor. A quarterback on the football field and the oldest of five siblings, Kenesie is a role model for his family, a natural leader and an unselfish, pass-first player on the basketball court.

Kohler did their best, with taller, more athletic guards double- and triple-teaming him last weekend, but the ability to dribble exceptionally well is vastly underrated.

The person who controls the ball controls the game.

After Saturday's victory, Kenesie talked about why this team is going to state, and why the school's first tournament appearance in 20 years is no surprise.

"I feel great about our chances," Kenesie said Saturday. "Our whole team plays so hard. Every single play, we're 100 percent on the floor. Doesn't matter if we're up 20 or down 20, we play with 100 percent intensity. That's what's special about us."

"It's mainly my parents. My mom played basketball at Louisville, and my dad played football at Valparaiso. They worked me so hard, that's where I get it from. It's always been working so hard in the offseason. They always want to get me in the gym so I can get better."

Kenesie has put up 102 points in four playoff wins (25 points per game), to go along with nearly 8 assists per contest and three rebounds. He adds three steals per playoff game, and has knocked down 24-of-28 free throws (86%).

He doesn't shoot 3-pointers too often, but when he does he makes them (36% in the postseason).

Hardest worker in the room

And being a good teammate matters. Just ask senior Peter Stapleton and freshman Dominic Santarelli.

"MVP," Santarelli joked while hugging Kenesie Saturday in Whitefish Bay. "It's not just himself, he's not being selfish. He lets us all get involved and takes us on his back."

And it's not just God-given talent, though that certainly helps coming from two Division 1 college athlete parents.

Kenesie not only wants to be the best, he works for it.

"He's the hardest worker in the room," Stapleton added about Kenesie. "Every day high energy. He's always giving 100 percent."

Saint Mary Catholic is very good

You don't get the #1 seed unless your resume speaks for itself, but keep in mind a computer determined this year's 1-4 seeds, so overall team records weighed in more than ever.

Hence SMC being 26-2 and getting the 1, and the Lancers settling for #4 because of an 18-10 record.

But St. Joseph does not play like an underdog.

They've won six of their last seven games after suffering two consecutive blowout losses to Dominican and Thomas More about one month ago.

The Lancers have the gift and curse of playing in the the Metro Classic Conference, where they must face Division 3 perennial powers like Dominican, Thomas More, Martin Luther and Racine St. Cat's, along with D4 power Racine Prairie. That's a total of 10 games in any given year St. Joseph doesn't have a very good chance of winning.

This year, they went 1-9 against these schools.

However, that means they went an impressive 17-1 against everyone else, with the only loss coming to Division 2 Burlington, 52-42, at the Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College back in late December.

So, while you look at Saint Mary's 26-2 record and potentially gasp, just know they did it against Division 4 competition.

St. Joseph knocked off nine Division 3 or bigger schools, with impressive victories over Milwaukee Bay View, Tremper and Racine Case.

Saint Mary Catholic has size, offensive advantage

Thursday's opponent features deadly 3-point shooting, senior leadership, and talented scorers.

Cole Uhlenbrauck, a 6-foot-6 senior that's playing college basketball at Division 3 St. Norbert College, leads the Zephyrs with 21.1 points per game, and he adds 6.7 rebounds and three assists.

Daniel Griffith, a 5-foot-8 senior point guard, scores 18 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per contest.

Senior Charlie Nackers pitches in 12.7 points per game, and junior Fisher MacKenzie leads the team with 7 rebounds per game. Both players stand 6-foot-3.

So three of the Zephyrs' top guys are 6-6, 6-3 and 6-3, giving them the height advantage.

Anyone saying Saint Mary Catholic hasn't played any team that's super athletic, just know the Zephyrs beat Racine Prairie, 91-51, to open the season. St. Joseph struggled against Prairie, only beating them by one point about a month ago, but also losing to the Hawks by 12 points earlier in the season.

The Lancers have shown offensive lapses at times, but that's never been a problem for St. Mary Catholic, which averages 84 points per game. The Lancers only average 59 points per game, so their defense has been lock-down and has held many opponents in the 50s all season.

It will be a huge challenge, Garcia acknowledges, but the goal isn't just to show up in Madison.

The Lancers want to win this thing.

"We scouted our opponent, they are a good 3-point shooting team that plays together," Garcia said. "I think it is going to be a battle Thursday night."

"It's going to take everyone giving 100% on the defensive end of the ball and communicating on defense. The goal is to bring home the Gold ball."