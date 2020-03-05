Boys basketball teams ready for regional semifinals

Six Kenosha County boys basketball teams will be in action Friday night in the WIAA regional semifinals.
In Division-1, Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail all had first-round byes and open their postseasons Friday. Central also had a bye in Division-2 and begins its postseason journey Friday, as well.
In Division-3, Shoreland Lutheran won a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night to advance to Friday, while St. Joseph did so in Division-4.
Here's a closer look at each regional semifinal matchup, with seedings and records:
DIVISION-1
No. 13 Racine Park (5-16) at No. 4 Bradford (16-6)
The Red Devils swept the Panthers in their two Southeast Conference meetings, but there wasn't much of a difference. Bradford won by scores of 66-64 and 59-56.
Senior forwards Jashon Lee (15.5 points per game) and Max Glass (14.8 points per game) lead Bradford in scoring, while senior guard Terry Gamble leads Park at 12.8 points per game.
The winner advances to face either fifth-seeded Muskego or 12th-seeded Milwaukee Riverside in Saturday's regional finals.
No. 15 Milwaukee Bradley Tech (7-15) at No. 2 Tremper (15-7)
The Trojans feature two of the top scorers in the Southeast Conference, as senior guard Jyon Young ranks first with 21.7 points per game and senior forward Jake Gross is fourth with 18.7.
Bradley Tech, out of the Milwaukee City Conference, is led by 14.5 points each from 6-foot-7 sophomore wing Learic Davis and senior guard Kenneth Dixon.
The winner will play either seventh-seeded Franklin or 10th-seeded Oak Creek in Saturday's regional finals.
No. 9 Indian Trail (12-10) at No. 8 Milwaukee Hamilton (15-7)
The Hawks' top three scorers are senior center Anthony Bernero (16.3 points per game), senior guard Jeremiah Suber (15.7) and junior guard Ezra Stargell (15.4).
Hamilton senior guard Terrion Oliver is third in the Milwaukee City Conference at 19.1 points per game.
The winner faces either top-seeded and eighth-ranked Racine Case or 17th-seeded West Allis Hale in Saturday's regional finals.
DIVISION-2
No. 5 Milton (12-10) at No. 4 Central (14-8)
The Falcons shared the Southern Lakes Conference title with Elkhorn.
Sophomore forward Jack Rose paced Central with 17.5 points per game, good for sixth in the SLC.
Milton, which competes in the Badger South Conference, is led by conference scoring leader Jack Campion. The sophomore guard is averaging 20.2 points per game.
The winner will play either the top-seeded Elks or ninth-seeded Jefferson in Saturday's regional finals. Central is trying to reach sectionals for the fourth straight year, including a State Tournament appearance in 2018.
DIVISION-3
No. 10 Shoreland Lutheran (7-16) at No. 2 East Troy (20-2)
This is a tall order for the Pacers, as East Troy was ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the final WisSports.net state coaches poll.
Junior forward Quentin Bolton, listed at 6-foot-6, leads Shoreland with 16.3 points per game.
East Troy, which won the Rock Valley Conference, has one of the top players in the area in 6-5 senior wing A.J. Vukovich. The conference leader with a whopping 28.1 points per game, Vukovich also averages 13.1 rebounds per game and is committed to play baseball at Louisville.
The winner plays either third-seeded St. John's Military Academy or sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in Saturday's regional finals.
The Pacers earned the matchup with East Troy by virtue of their 55-48 win at seventh-seeded Saint Francis in Tuesday night's regional quarterfinals.
Bolton led Shoreland with 18 points and eight boards, Brandon Freitag scored 11 points and Sawyer Smith and Konnor Hill added nine points each.
The Pacers trailed 30-19 at halftime but outscored Saint Francis 36-18 in the second half.
DIVISION-4
No. 5 HOPE Christian (12-11) at No. 4 St. Joseph (10-13)
The Lancers' leading scorer is sophomore guard Andrew Alia, who ranks third in the loaded Metro Classic Conference with 19 points per game.
HOPE is led by senior guard Christopher Buchanan's 21.7 points a contest, which ranks fifth in the Midwest Classic Conference.
The winner plays either top-seeded and third-ranked Milwaukee Academy of Science or eighth-seeded Living Word Lutheran in Saturday's regional finals.
The Lancers moved on to Friday via Tuesday's 95-31 blowout home win over 13th-seeded Milwaukee Lifelong Learning in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals.
Freshman forward Peter Stapleton scored 25 points to lead St. Joseph, Patrick Connolly scored 12, Luke Schuler added 11 and Alia chipped in 10.
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Wilmot (Division-2), Reuther (Division-3) and Christian Life (Division-4) each had their seasons come to an end in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals.
Here's a brief look at each game:
Jefferson 75, Wilmot 73
The eighth-seeded and host Panthers were outscored 36-32 in the second half in dropping the heartbreaker to ninth-seeded Jefferson.
Kevin Sandman (25 points) and London Glass (24) each made five 3-pointers for Wilmot, while Hunter Lindsay added 12 points.
The Panthers finished with a 9-14 record.
Greendale Martin Luther 103, Reuther 36
The 12th-seeded Bulldogs fell at fifth-seeded Martin Luther.
Reuther, which finished 9-12, was led by Tremaine Ware's 11 points.
Racine Lutheran 89, Christian Life 47
The 11th-seeded Eagles lost at sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran.
CLS, which finished with a 4-19 record, was paced by Austin Eifert's 20 points.
