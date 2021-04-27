Boys golf roundup: Indian Trail's Moore ties for medalist honors in boys golf opener

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore tied for medalist honors last week Thursday in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course to open the boys golf season.
Moore fired a 36, which was also matched by Franklin senior John Mirsberger. Racine Case junior Sam Nolan had the other sub-40 round of the meet with a 39.
As a sophomore in 2019, Moore qualified for the WIAA Division-1 sectionals.
Eight teams competed in the meet, with Bradford, Racine Horlick and Racine Park posting incomplete team scores. Franklin won the meet with a team total of 164, Case was second at 166, Indian Trail was third at 173, Oak Creek was fourth at 186 and Tremper was fifth at 198.
Indian Trail senior Tyler Fisel was second on the Hawks behind Moore with a 41, junior Alex Martin carded a 45 and senior Ean Clyne shot a 51.
Tremper, meanwhile, was led by senior Tyler Dahl, who shot a 43. Dahl also reached the WIAA Division-1 sectionals in 2019 and missed a berth in the State Meet by a stroke. Also for the Trojans, freshman Owen DeRousse carded a 49, senior Kamden Logan and sophomore Marco Conforti each shot a 53 and senior Blake Brojeski carded a 54.
Junior Mitchell Swanson had Bradford's top score with a 47, while senior Ethan Kaye shot a 52 and junior Dominic Manna had a 73.
The second SEC Mini-Meet of the season was scheduled for Monday at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin. No information was submitted for that event as of Tuesday morning.
Central, St. Joseph open seasons
The Falcons and Lancers also competed in a season opener at the Crusader Invitational on Saturday at the Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.
Central placed 10th in the 17-team meet with a 353, while St. Joseph was 14th with a 389. Hartland Arrowhead carded a 300 to win the team title.
For the Falcons, Dylan Bruni fired an 82 (44-38) to tie for 21st individually. Nolan Bruni shot an 85 (41-44), Tyler Shike carded a 92 (44-48), Jack Weis shot a 94 (47-47) and Connor Brown totaled a 95 (46-49).
"After missing the entire spring season last year, I was wondering how the team would perform given that we had four of the five players with no high school golf experience," said longtime Central coach Mark Olsen, who last guided his team to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament in 2018. "It was certainly fun to be back coaching golf again."
For St. Joseph, Samuel Paupore fired an 89 (47-42), Thomas Dippel shot a 93 (47-46), Ryan Paupore carded a 101 (51-50), Aidan O'Brien had a 106 (54-52) and Ian Ittner shot a 118 (58-60).
Co-medalist honors went to Nick Antmann and Andrew Fickel of Arrowhead and Peter Hoeppner of Waukesha North, who each shot a 73.
Central was scheduled to play in the first Southern Lakes Conference Major-Meet of the season on Tuesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant. That meet ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
St. Joseph played in a Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet on Monday at Kenosha Country Club. No information was received on that event as of Tuesday morning.