Boys golf roundup: Indian Trail's Moore ties for medalist honors in boys golf opener

The second SEC Mini-Meet of the season was scheduled for Monday at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin. No information was submitted for that event as of Tuesday morning.

Central, St. Joseph open seasons

The Falcons and Lancers also competed in a season opener at the Crusader Invitational on Saturday at the Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.

Central placed 10th in the 17-team meet with a 353, while St. Joseph was 14th with a 389. Hartland Arrowhead carded a 300 to win the team title.

For the Falcons, Dylan Bruni fired an 82 (44-38) to tie for 21st individually. Nolan Bruni shot an 85 (41-44), Tyler Shike carded a 92 (44-48), Jack Weis shot a 94 (47-47) and Connor Brown totaled a 95 (46-49).

"After missing the entire spring season last year, I was wondering how the team would perform given that we had four of the five players with no high school golf experience," said longtime Central coach Mark Olsen, who last guided his team to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament in 2018. "It was certainly fun to be back coaching golf again."

For St. Joseph, Samuel Paupore fired an 89 (47-42), Thomas Dippel shot a 93 (47-46), Ryan Paupore carded a 101 (51-50), Aidan O'Brien had a 106 (54-52) and Ian Ittner shot a 118 (58-60).