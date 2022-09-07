Boys soccer area preview: Tremper trumps the field

The Tremper Trojans are valiant in battle, much like the name Trojan would imply.

So valiant, in fact, they are not only the county’s best boys soccer team this fall, but they are one of the best teams in the entire state and have high hopes of making history come playoff time.

Tremper kicked off the school year as the team to look out for in Kenosha County, and head coach Rob Blascoe, now in his third year, has his guys riding high at 4-0-0 and ranked No. 8 in Division 1 in the state.

“I like where we are as a team, it’s a veteran group with 18 seniors on the team, nine that start, and most of those starters have been starters for the previous two years as well,” Blascoe said Wednesday. “We are focused on the idea of our record being 1-0 for every game and letting the season as a whole take care of itself.”

Tremper is looking to improve on last year’s 13-3-6 mark, and Blascoe has varsity assistant Alison Iglehart and junior varsity coach AJ Mueller on his side.

Blascoe key returning letter-winners include goalie Ben Wajerski (three-time first team all-SEC, co-captain, midfielder Alex Gotz (second team all-SEC, co-captain), midfielder/forward Daniel Chiappetta (first team all-SEC, assist leader) and Isaiah Montero (team defensive player of the year).

“Gotz and Wajerski both control their space and the game so well,” Blascoe said.

This season, senior forward Conner Heath leads the team in goals and is tied in points with Chiappetta.

Blascoe also said the backline of seniors Montero, Evan Gustafson, Kane Bennage and Cal Adamczyk have been “outstanding” as well.

Seniors Gianni Cairo, Alex Cervantes, Reymundo Solis, Matt German, Emiliano Camacho and Josiah Finkler, juniors Isaac Kushner and Matt Verhagen, and sophomore Dylan Bezotte are all returning letter-winners as well.

Key newcomers to the Trojans this fall are seniors Seth Olsen, Brian Benitez, Steven Jovanovic, Randy Juarez and Nathaneal Mamalakis, junior Nate Perez and sophomores Josh Bergnach, Chase Gavinski and Soren Gustafson.

This fall, the Trojans must replace the contributions of all-state performer Collin Droessler and last year’s Southeast Conference leading scorer Ryan Whynott, both of whom graduated.

“We should be in the mix for conference title,” Blascoe said. “We made it to the sectional final last year before losing to the ultimate state champion Marquette, hoping to get back to that game and take it to the game after that as well.”

Blascoe said the conference will be competitive, as Bradford and Indian Trail are always strong, Oak Creek and Franklin should high in the conference standings, and Racine Case, Racine Horlick and Racine Park will be competitive as well.

Indian Trail

Head coach: Jeff Laurent, 13th year, 7-8-1 (3-4 SEC) last year

Assistant coaches: Drew Baker, Haley Marano, Kathy Celebre, Kara Swenby, Monica Santelli

Key returning letterwinners: David Chon, sr., 1st team all-SEC; Alex Gutierrez, sr., HM all-SEC; Carlos Manjarrez, soph., 2nd team all-SEC.

Newcomers: Guilherme Santos (exchange student from Brazil, MF); Alberto Camarena (exchange student from Mexico, outside MF); Alec Shires, jr., MF; Logan Zdanowicz, jr., D; Sam Obregon, soph., MF; Angel Barreno, soph., D; Jack Hermes, jr., D; Mizael Gutierrez.

Outlook: “I think we will be a high-scoring team this year,” Laurent said. “More so than in the past. We’ve relied on ball possession and stingy defense to keep opponents at bay, but this year I feel we’re going to be more explosive on the attacking end. We have a lot of weapons at our disposal this year, and I’m really looking forward to see what we can accomplish this season.”

St. Joseph

Head coach: Nick Anderson, first year, Lancers were 10-2-5 last year

Assistant Coaches: Patrick Connolly & Raul Chavez

Key returning letterwinners: The team will be led by sophomore forward Peter Visconti, senior goalie Jack McTernan, senior midfielders Ian Ittner and Diego Vasquez, junior midfielder Keegan Bradley & junior defender James Zematis, according to Anderson.

Newcomers: Freshmen Jack Zematis and Ryan Weiss will anchor the defense, and freshman Andres Gamez will be playing forward, Anderson said.

Outlook: “We lost a lot of great starters, but there is a lot of talent on this roster. I feel like we should remain competitive and keep building towards our goal,” Anderson said.

“Our goal is to compete 80 minutes a night and back down to no one. We will get our wins and we will take some losses, but it’s about building a culture and setting a tone for all future Lancers.”

Shoreland Lutheran

Head coach: Dan Hahm, 22nd year, career record 220-193-36, 5-11-2 last year

Assistant coaches: Matt Sonntag, Jeremy Strassburg, Adam Pagel

Key returning letterwinners: Gavin Moore, soph., MF/F, 1st team all-Metro Classic; Ayden Kamholz, sr., MF/D; Connor Hahm, soph., GK; Eli Lindemann, sr., D; Andrew Heusterberg, jr., D; Soren Smith, sr., MF/D.

Other letterwinners: Landon Voye, D; Lincoln Sonntag, MF/D; Riley Strassburg, MF; Ethan Kassulke, MF/D; Matthew Trabbold, D/MF.

Newcomers: Owen Hahm, F/MF; Ethan Senkpeil, F/MF.

Outlook: “We aim to finish in the top half of the conference this season and have a record above .500,” Hahm said. “This year’s underclassman brings soccer IQ and technical ability, while our upperclassmen bring consistent strong play and leadership.”

Central

Head coach: Jon Kao, 10th year and Vlatko Minic, first year with boys, has coached Central girls three years, Falcons were 5-7-4 (2-4-1 SLC) last year

Key letterwinners: Dylan Bruni, 2nd team all-SLC, D; Petar Minic, 2nd team all-SLC MF; Austin Dawson, sr., co-captain, D; Jacob Meredith, sr., D; Jacob Ludwig, soph., F; Marcos Lowe, jr., F; Vuk Minic, jr., F.

Newcomers: Ernie Virgili, soph., D.

Outlook: “We expect to be very competitive across the conference and the season,” Kao said. “Our entire core of players has had a year to play together and mature, and we're seeing the great results already. Our newcomers have given us a lot of options and depth, and it's been a lot of long and tough discussions to determine who the best eleven are. Our goals are to be a top half of the conference team minimally, but we think we can fight for top three.”

“Elkhorn and Delavan are always perennial powerhouses in the conference, and Union Grove and Badger are always incredibly tight games. When your conference has two ranked d2 teams and 1 ranked d3 team you know it's tough, but we believe in our talent and our growth this year. We are competitive and had close games up and down the conference line up last year, we think we're even better now.”

Wilmot

Head coach: Scott Wallner, first year, Panthers 0-16 last year.

Assistant coaches: Jeremy Betz.

Key returning letterwinners: James Kiraly, jr., MF; Alex Romero, soph., MF; Quinn Dixon, jr., MF; Emmanuel Mendoza, jr., MF; Layne Gauger, jr., F; Brad Becker, sr., GK.

Newcomers: Pedro Romero, fr., MF; Jessie Kiraly, fr., D.

Outlook: “Our success will be measured on the development of our soccer culture, style and quality of play,” Wallner said. “We aren’t ready to focus on the results in competition as our marker of success. We expect to be more competitive in games and learn how to develop strategies which set us down a path toward success in our areas that are important for our team right now and moving into the future. We will challenge ourselves to play and train with energy and focus, and to have fun doing it.”

Christian Life

Head coach: Alan Krass, 20th year, 6-9-3 last year

Assistant coaches: Jason Hughes, Josh Dozier

Key returning letterwinners: Jeremiah Bustamante, jr., D; Blake Bandholtz, sr., MF; Paul Benjamin, jr., MF/D; Josh Benjamin, jr., D; Peter Ran.

Newcomers: Kevin Krass, fr., MF; Blake Gilboe, fr., MF; Brad Palmer, soph., GK; Evan Shaffer, fr., MF; Daxton Lepinski, fr., F.

Outlook: “We will compete in every game, and improve as we gain valuable game time experience,” Krass said.

Bradford

Head coach: Johnny Rimkus, second year, 1-1 overall this season

Assistant coaches: Jovanni Anzaldi, Enrique Manjarrez

Key returning letterwinners: Mason Runyard, jr., D; Jordan Manjarrez, soph., MF; Nick Serrano, sr., MF; Dylan Rosales, sr., GK; Gustavo Sandoval, sr., D.

Newcomers: Lucas Metallo, soph., F.

Outlook: “We lost some key players from last year, but it’s given us a chance to let some new guys step up and take on new roles. We’re a pretty young team, and we’re just looking to find ourselves and get in a good groove as we work on our team chemistry,” Rimkus said.