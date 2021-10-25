Boys soccer roundup: Lancers advance with upset victory

On paper, the St. Joseph boys soccer team appeared to have an uphill climb in its WIAA Division-4 regional final Saturday night.
But of course, games aren't played on paper.
St. Joseph, seeded sixth, knocked off previously unbeaten and third-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit, 3-2, to improve to 10-2-5, win the regional title and advance to Thursday's sectional semifinal at second-seeded Racine Prairie, at 7 p.m.
Prairie (10-3-3, ranked No. 2 in Division-4) advanced with a 4-1 win Saturday over seventh-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican. Prairie and St. Joseph played to a 1-1 tie earlier this month.
The winner Thursday faces either top-seeded Oostburg or fifth-seeded Carmen South in the sectional final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Racine Prairie for a berth in next weekend's WIAA State Tournament in Milwaukee.
"As expected, this was a very physical match, and that grew substantially as Cristo Rey was chasing the (tying goal)," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Physicality has never been a problem for us, but its controlled physicality that really defines this team.
"The boys played outstanding, with the right mix of emotion, discipline and smart play. Cristo Rey is an excellent team with good skill players. We had to work hard and as a team to secure this win, and that's exactly what we did."
The teams battled to a scoreless tie into the 37th minute when Andrew Alia scored his 28th goal off a long direct kick into the box by senior teammate Matt Schulte.
Cristo Rey (13-1-2, ranked fifth in Division-4) tied the match at 1-1 six minutes into the second half, before Schulte headed in a corner kick by senior Phil Rizzitano, followed by Alia's second goal from 18 yards out on an assist by freshman Peter Visconti in the 73rd minute.
With three minutes left, Cristo Rey cut the deficit to a goal at 3-2, but St. Joseph held on for the win and the regional title.
Alia said the first 25-plus minutes before Alia's goal were a key to the win, as St. Joseph goalie Jack McTernan, who had five saves in the match, came up big to keep things scoreless.
"In the first 25 minutes, Jack made a diving save of what looked like a perfectly placed header, followed by a full stretch save of what was a driven and curling direct kick," Alia said. "Those saves kept us in the match and really built our defensive confidence."
Alia also lauded the efforts of midfielder Keegan Bradley and defenders James Zematis, Giovanni Bosco and Caiden Leece.
Oostburg 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The Flying Dutchmen, the state's top-ranked Division-4 team according to WisSports.net, scored goals at the six-, 16- and 63-minute marks to ended the Pacers' season at 5-11-2 overall.
"Oostburg's early goals on uncharacteristic miscues (were) too much for us to overcome," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "And any offensive opportunities that we attempted to mount was matched with a speed and physicality in their defensive back four that we have not seen this season."
Division-1
Tremper 2, Racine Horlick 1
The second-seeded Trojans earned the regional title Saturday to advance to Thursday's sectional semifinal against third-seeded Franklin at 7 p.m.
Tremper improved to 12-2-6 with the win. Franklin moved on with a 2-1 win over sixth-seeded Waukesha South.
The winner Thursday plays either top-seeded Marquette or fourth-seeded Muskego in the sectional final Saturday at West Allis Hale at 4 p.m.
Details from Saturday's regional final win were not provided to the News.
Marquette 4, Bradford 0
The top-ranked Hilltoppers broke a scoreless tie in the first minute of the second half and added three more goals to end the Red Devils' season Saturday night.
Despite the loss, first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus was pleased with his team's effort.
"We are proud of how hard our team worked (Saturday)," he said. "We knew it was a tough matchup but we came in ready. ... Overall, our guys played with heart and left everything on the field to end the season, and you can't ask for anything more than that. Now it's a grind to get ready for next year."
Rimkus said the scoreless first half was helped by strong defensive efforts from Cristian Andrade, Michael Deluca and Nate Klemp. Deluca had a shot at a goal in the last minute of the half, Rimkus said, but was just inches off the mark.
In addition, freshman Jordan Manjarrez was strong in the midfield, Rimkus said.
"(He) played a solid game by shutting down runners and finding the right passes to keep the ball moving," Rimkus said. "He looked like an upperclassman (Saturday), which is a great sign from a young player."
Dan Truttschel