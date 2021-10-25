Boys soccer roundup: Lancers advance with upset victory

"Oostburg's early goals on uncharacteristic miscues (were) too much for us to overcome," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "And any offensive opportunities that we attempted to mount was matched with a speed and physicality in their defensive back four that we have not seen this season."

Division-1

Tremper 2, Racine Horlick 1

The second-seeded Trojans earned the regional title Saturday to advance to Thursday's sectional semifinal against third-seeded Franklin at 7 p.m.

Tremper improved to 12-2-6 with the win. Franklin moved on with a 2-1 win over sixth-seeded Waukesha South.

The winner Thursday plays either top-seeded Marquette or fourth-seeded Muskego in the sectional final Saturday at West Allis Hale at 4 p.m.

Details from Saturday's regional final win were not provided to the News.

Marquette 4, Bradford 0

The top-ranked Hilltoppers broke a scoreless tie in the first minute of the second half and added three more goals to end the Red Devils' season Saturday night.

Despite the loss, first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus was pleased with his team's effort.