Boys tennis: ITA wins Southeast Conference title

Behind three championships, the Indian Trail boys tennis team captured the overall Southeast Conference title Thursday afternoon at Racine Case.
Winning crowns for the Hawks were Kristian Blagoev at No. 1 singles, Cole Reigal at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Martin Blagoev and Gavin Powell.
Indian Trail tallied 32 team points to finish ahead of Franklin's 28 and Oak Creek's 22. Tremper was fourth with 17 points, followed by Bradford with five, Racine Case with one and Racine Horlick and Racine Park both with .25.
Kristian Blagoev had a first-round bye, followed by a pair of dominating wins en route to the title. Blagoev defeated Franklin's Alex Dzuibek, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal, followed by a 6-0, 6-1 win over Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda.
At No. 2 singles, Reigal had an opening-round bye, then defeated Franklin's Brandon Topalian, 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the finals, where he beat Oak Creek's Jacob Rottmann, 6-2, 6-2.
The Hawks' third title came at No. 1 doubles, as Martin Blagoev-Powell beat Tremper's Enza Price and Grant Murowski, 6-1, 6-4, followed by a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Oak Creek duo of Mark Ross and Alex Massaneda in the title tilt.
Indian Trail also had second-place finishes at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 3 singles, Matteo Franke received an injury default win after he led Oak Creek's Jack Fadness, 5-2, in the opening set. Franke fell in the finals, 5-7, 2-6 to Franklin's Smeeth Dalal.
Playing at No. 4 singles was Andrew Del Real, who advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tremper's Johnathan LeGrange, before he fell, 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 in the title match to Franklin's Jack Julka.
Indian Trail's third second-place finish came from the No. 3 doubles team of Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa, who defeated the Oak Creek duo of AJ Fields and Cameron Schneider, 6-1, 2-6,10-6 in the semifinal.
In the final, the Indian Trail duo fell, 2-6, 2-6, to the Franklin team of Rahul Peddamallu and Shaunak Bhattacharyya.
Finishing third in singles for Tremper were Ryan Whynott at No. 1, Michael States at No. 2, Collin Mossman at No. 3 and LeGrange at No. 4.
Third-place doubles efforts were turned in by the No. 1 team of Price and Morowski and the No. 2 team of Blake Callahan and David McCormick.
Leading the Bradford effort were fifth-place finishes by Isaac Sens at No. 1 singles, Kameron Soomro at No. 2, Colin Williams at No. 3 and the No. 1 doubles team of Mike Antonacci and Lucas Cowick.
Dan Truttschel