Boys tennis: ITA wins Southeast Conference title

At No. 3 singles, Matteo Franke received an injury default win after he led Oak Creek's Jack Fadness, 5-2, in the opening set. Franke fell in the finals, 5-7, 2-6 to Franklin's Smeeth Dalal.

Playing at No. 4 singles was Andrew Del Real, who advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tremper's Johnathan LeGrange, before he fell, 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 in the title match to Franklin's Jack Julka.

Indian Trail's third second-place finish came from the No. 3 doubles team of Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa, who defeated the Oak Creek duo of AJ Fields and Cameron Schneider, 6-1, 2-6,10-6 in the semifinal.

In the final, the Indian Trail duo fell, 2-6, 2-6, to the Franklin team of Rahul Peddamallu and Shaunak Bhattacharyya.

Finishing third in singles for Tremper were Ryan Whynott at No. 1, Michael States at No. 2, Collin Mossman at No. 3 and LeGrange at No. 4.

Third-place doubles efforts were turned in by the No. 1 team of Price and Morowski and the No. 2 team of Blake Callahan and David McCormick.

Leading the Bradford effort were fifth-place finishes by Isaac Sens at No. 1 singles, Kameron Soomro at No. 2, Colin Williams at No. 3 and the No. 1 doubles team of Mike Antonacci and Lucas Cowick.

Dan Truttschel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0