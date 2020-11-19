Bradford comes up just short against Arrowhead

The Bradford football team gave everything it had Thursday night against Hartland Arrowhead, annually one of the best programs in the state.

The Red Devils just fell a two-point conversion short.

In a season finale at Arrowhead between two teams playing simply to get one more game in this season, the Red Devils drove the length of the field in a do-or-die situation, down by eight points, for a touchdown with 5 seconds left.

But the Warhawks got pressure on Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson on the two-point try, forcing an incomplete pass to hang on for a thrilling 36-34 win.

"As far as the fans go, it was probably a pretty exciting game," Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates said in a phone interview after the game.

Bradford, which was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll entering the playoffs, lost tight games to a pair of state-ranked teams in the modified postseason to finish with a 4-3 record. The Warhawks, ranked No. 5, split their two postseason games to finish 6-3.