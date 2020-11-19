Bradford comes up just short against Arrowhead

The Bradford football team gave everything it had Thursday night against Hartland Arrowhead, annually one of the best programs in the state.
The Red Devils just fell a two-point conversion short.
In a season finale at Arrowhead between two teams playing simply to get one more game in this season, the Red Devils drove the length of the field in a do-or-die situation, down by eight points, for a touchdown with 5 seconds left.
But the Warhawks got pressure on Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson on the two-point try, forcing an incomplete pass to hang on for a thrilling 36-34 win.
"As far as the fans go, it was probably a pretty exciting game," Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates said in a phone interview after the game.
Bradford, which was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll entering the playoffs, lost tight games to a pair of state-ranked teams in the modified postseason to finish with a 4-3 record. The Warhawks, ranked No. 5, split their two postseason games to finish 6-3.
The Red Devils, who got a defensive score when senior Jared Barden returned a fumble for a touchdown, led the Warhawks 21-7 at one point Thursday. But Deates said Arrowhead hurt Bradford with big plays to turn the tide and surge back into the lead.
Statistics and a scoring summary were not available as of Thursday night.
Bradford played both postseason games under Deates' leadership, including last week's 20-17 loss at eighth-ranked Oak Creek. The school has not provided a reason for why head coach Troy Bowe was absent the last two games.
Nonetheless, Deates was proud of the way his team battled through its two games under him against ranked opponents, despite two close losses. He said the Red Devils were missing multiple starters Thursday due to COVID-19 precautions.
"I told them after the game, 'You guys easily could've found reasons to feel sorry for yourself and not put a lot of effort and battle (into the game),'" Deates said. "I told them, 'I love you guys. I couldn't be more proud, because of all of those things, all of those obstacles. You still gave it everything you've got and battled to the very end.'"
