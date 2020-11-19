Bradford falls just short at Arrowhead

The Bradford football team gave everything it had Thursday night against Hartland Arrowhead, annually one of the best programs in the state.

The Red Devils just fell a two-point conversion short.

In a season finale at Arrowhead between two teams playing simply to get one more game in this season, the Red Devils drove the length of the field in a do-or-die situation, down by eight points, for a touchdown with 5 seconds left on an 8-yard pass to senior fullback Brock Lampe out of the backfield.

But the Warhawks got pressure on Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson on the two-point try, forcing an incomplete pass to hang on for a thrilling 36-34 win.

"As far as the fans go, it was probably a pretty exciting game," Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates said in a phone interview after the game.

Deates said the Red Devils were prepared for the Warhawks' pressure on the game-tying two-point try. Arrowhead just won the matchups it needed to.

"We even took a timeout to talk it through," Deates said. "We know from watching them they were going to bring pressure, typically off the edges, and we just tried to dial up the best play we thought we could, knowing that they were going to be in man coverage and bringing guys off the edge.