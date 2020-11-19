Bradford falls just short at Arrowhead

The Bradford football team gave everything it had Thursday night against Hartland Arrowhead, annually one of the best programs in the state.
The Red Devils just fell a two-point conversion short.
In a season finale at Arrowhead between two teams playing simply to get one more game in this season, the Red Devils drove the length of the field in a do-or-die situation, down by eight points, for a touchdown with 5 seconds left on an 8-yard pass to senior fullback Brock Lampe out of the backfield.
But the Warhawks got pressure on Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson on the two-point try, forcing an incomplete pass to hang on for a thrilling 36-34 win.
"As far as the fans go, it was probably a pretty exciting game," Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates said in a phone interview after the game.
Deates said the Red Devils were prepared for the Warhawks' pressure on the game-tying two-point try. Arrowhead just won the matchups it needed to.
"We even took a timeout to talk it through," Deates said. "We know from watching them they were going to bring pressure, typically off the edges, and we just tried to dial up the best play we thought we could, knowing that they were going to be in man coverage and bringing guys off the edge.
"It's all about matchups. We hoped our guys would win that battle, and unfortunately that's one of the battles, one of the plays, that we lost."
Bradford, which was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll entering the playoffs, lost tight games to a pair of state-ranked teams in the modified postseason to finish with a 4-3 record. The Warhawks, ranked No. 5, split their two postseason games to finish 6-3.
The Red Devils led the Warhawks 21-7 early in the second quarter Thursday after senior Jared Barden returned a fumble for a score. But Deates said Arrowhead hurt Bradford with big plays to turn the tide and surge back into the lead.
The Warhawks tied it at 21-21 on touchdown passes of 43 and 12 yards from junior quarterback Charlie Smith to senior Brady Russ, then strong-legged senior kicker Tyler Bittman booted field goals of 47 and 45 yards to give the Warhawks a 27-21 halftime lead.
"They came out and completed some big plays on us, which ultimately was probably what hurt us the most, is giving up big plays," Deates said. "It's hard to win a football game against a good team when you're giving up big plays."
Olson tossed touchdown passes of 9 yards to sophomore Keany Parks and 19 yards to junior Quinton Henry for Bradford's first two scores, the second of which was set up by junior Christian Crump's interception. Lampe later ran in from two yards out to cap a drive early in the second half that gave the Red Devils a 28-27 lead.
But the Warhawks built a 36-28 lead on a 3-yard scoring run by senior Jordan Reneau and Bittman's third field goal, from 32 yards out, with 1:39 left in the game.
Olson finished 20-of-33 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 47 yards on 11 attempts. Parks rushed for 57 yards on eight carries and added 25 receiving yards on three catches, Henry caught three passes for 65 yards and senior DJ Twymon had eight receptions for 56 yards.
Smith completed 16-of-25 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Warhawks, with Russ catching six passes for 163 yards and the two scores.
Bradford played both postseason games under Deates' leadership, including last week's 20-17 loss at eighth-ranked Oak Creek. The school has not provided a reason for why head coach Troy Bowe was absent the last two games.
Nonetheless, Deates was proud of the way his team battled through its two games under him against ranked opponents, despite two close losses. He said the Red Devils were missing multiple starters Thursday due to COVID-19 precautions.
"I told them after the game, 'You guys easily could've found reasons to feel sorry for yourself and not put a lot of effort and battle (into the game),'" Deates said. "I told them, 'I love you guys. I couldn't be more proud, because of all of those things, all of those obstacles. You still gave it everything you've got and battled to the very end.'"
