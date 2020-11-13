Bradford falls to Oak Creek in Level 1 game

There was more than meets the eye to the final score the first time the Bradford and Oak Creek football teams played each other this season.
So even though the Red Devils won by 15 points, Friday's rematch between the teams in a WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff game at Oak Creek had all the makings of a close game.
It was, and this time Oak Creek prevailed.
Buoyed by two first-quarter touchdowns and five takeaways, the fourth-seeded Knights grabbed the early lead and never relinquished it in a 20-17 victory over the top-seeded Red Devils. The game was played at Oak Creek instead of at Bradford Stadium because Oak Creek allowed a limited number of spectators.
When the teams played there in Week 3, Bradford emerged with an impressive 35-20 victory. But the Red Devils scored a touchdown on special teams and defense to bookend halftime, so the final margin probably wasn't indicative of how evenly-matched the teams were.
Indeed, Bradford (4-2) entered Friday's game ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, while Oak Creek (4-2) was No. 8.
Pete Deates served as Bradford's interim head coach on Friday in place of Troy Bowe. The school could not provide a reason for Bowe's absence.
Deates said he reminded his players how close that first meeting with the Knights really was.
"I said that with a special teams touchdown, a defensive touchdown, it's a completely different dynamic to the game," he said in a phone interview following Friday's game. "We knew how good they are. We knew how well they're coached. They came out with a great game plan with a lot of intensity. We changed a couple things immediately, and we just couldn't catch back up."
Indeed, the Red Devils were done in by the five turnovers. Junior quarterback Nate Olson was intercepted three times, including once each by Ryan Kasar and Craesean Slaton over the final 3-plus minutes to secure the win.
"We made too many mistakes, and we didn't protect the ball well enough," Deates said.
It also didn't help that Bradford had to play catch-up the whole game.
The Knights built a 14-0 lead just 6:43 into the game on long touchdown runs of 77 and 48 yards by senior Zach Peterson, who finished with 201 yards rushing on 16 attempts, the bulk of it on those two carries.
The Red Devils, however, clawed their way back into it, led by Olson (144 yards passing, 42 yards rushing) and sophomore Keany Parks (14 carries, 104 yards). They got within 14-10 on Olson's eight-yard touchdown pass to senior Kameron Lakes with 7:24 left in the second quarter and junior Erick Villalobos' 38-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the third.
"I'm super-proud of these kids the way that they bounced back," Deates said. "Oak Creek had all the momentum early, and except for those first two possessions that they scored on, we did a really good job after that."
The Knights did manage to score once more, though, pushing their lead to 20-10 with 9:11 remaining in the game on freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski's three-yard run.
Again the Red Devils stormed right back, though, as just 20 seconds later Olson found junior Christian Crump for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Villalobos' extra point made it 20-17 with plenty of time left, but Oak Creek's defense held the lead.
That sends the Knights to a Level 2 matchup at second-seeded and fourth-ranked Milwaukee Marquette on Thursday in Level 2 for the pod championship to conclude the season.
Bradford, meanwhile, can play again next week if it chooses. Deates said he didn't want to press his team into making a decision after such a tough loss Friday, but a decision needs to be made by Sunday.
"I talked to the team (Friday) night about that, which is a difficult time to talk about what you're going to do next, especially in a situation where we have to go find a game," Deates said. "Which we can, but it's tough. I didn't ask the kids for an answer on what they wanted to do. We're going to have to make a decision, I told them by Sunday, (on) what the plan is.
"Because if we're going to play, everybody's got to be in. We've got to start watching film, we've got to start game planning. It was a rough game. People are beat up, people are sore, and obviously emotions are running high, so I wasn't asking them for an answer right now.
"That wouldn't be fair."
