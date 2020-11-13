Bradford falls to Oak Creek in Level 1 game

"I'm super-proud of these kids the way that they bounced back," Deates said. "Oak Creek had all the momentum early, and except for those first two possessions that they scored on, we did a really good job after that."

The Knights did manage to score once more, though, pushing their lead to 20-10 with 9:11 remaining in the game on freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski's three-yard run.

Again the Red Devils stormed right back, though, as just 20 seconds later Olson found junior Christian Crump for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Villalobos' extra point made it 20-17 with plenty of time left, but Oak Creek's defense held the lead.

That sends the Knights to a Level 2 matchup at second-seeded and fourth-ranked Milwaukee Marquette on Thursday in Level 2 for the pod championship to conclude the season.

Bradford, meanwhile, can play again next week if it chooses. Deates said he didn't want to press his team into making a decision after such a tough loss Friday, but a decision needs to be made by Sunday.