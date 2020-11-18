Bradford Football Preview

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About Arrowhead: The Warhawks lost their Level 1 playoff game at Muskego, 38-0. The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the state in Division-1 and have won two straight Division-1 state titles. ... Arrowhead, ranked No. 5 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, competes in probably the best conference in the state, the Classic Eight. In addition to top-ranked Muskego and fifth-ranked Arrowhead, the conference includes Mukwonago (No. 6 Division-1) and Waukesha West (No. 7 Division-2). ... The Warhawks have won five Division-1 state titles (1993, 1996, 2007, 2012 and 2013).

Wilmot's Mulhollon cited

Wilmot's Caden Mulhollon this week was named one of nine finalists for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the state's top senior linebacker as part of the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Football Awards.

The Panthers have played just three games this season, but Mulhollon was still a dominant force in the Southern Lakes Conference with 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.