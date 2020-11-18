Bradford Football Preview

The Bradford football team will close out its 2020 season with a game at Hartland Arrowhead, one of the top programs in the state, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Devils and Warhawks each lost their WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff games last week. The WIAA allowed teams to play again this week even if they lost their Level 1 games, so Bradford and Arrowhead decided to play each other.
Here's a brief look at the game:
Bradford (4-2) at Hartland Arrowhead (5-3)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Arrowhead High School (Hartland)
Last meeting: The teams last met in the 2013 season opener at Arrowhead, and the Warhawks held the Red Devils to 197 total yards en route to a 42-7 victory. Arrowhead went on to win its second consecutive Division-1 state title that season.
About Bradford: The Red Devils lost their Level 1 playoff game at Oak Creek last week, 20-17. ... Bradford is being led by interim head coach Pete Deates, who coached the team last week. The school has not provided a reason for head coach Troy Bowe's absence. ... Junior QB Nate Olson has passed for 843 yards and 11 TDs and sophomore RB Keany Parks has rushed for 453 yards and four TDs. Parks also leads the team in receiving with 19 catches for 230 yards and two TDs. ... Bradford was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll going into the playoffs.
About Arrowhead: The Warhawks lost their Level 1 playoff game at Muskego, 38-0. The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the state in Division-1 and have won two straight Division-1 state titles. ... Arrowhead, ranked No. 5 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, competes in probably the best conference in the state, the Classic Eight. In addition to top-ranked Muskego and fifth-ranked Arrowhead, the conference includes Mukwonago (No. 6 Division-1) and Waukesha West (No. 7 Division-2). ... The Warhawks have won five Division-1 state titles (1993, 1996, 2007, 2012 and 2013).
Wilmot's Mulhollon cited
Wilmot's Caden Mulhollon this week was named one of nine finalists for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the state's top senior linebacker as part of the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Football Awards.
The Panthers have played just three games this season, but Mulhollon was still a dominant force in the Southern Lakes Conference with 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
"He was a top defensive back last season, but with what we needed from him he moved down and played inside linebacker for us," Wilmot coach Keiya Square told WSN. "He put on some weight and added strength to get himself ready for the challenge, and he was more than ready. He can play from sideline to sideline but was unreal taking on blocks and making plays."
The other finalists for the John Anderson Award are Owen Arnett of Arrowhead, Orion Boe of D.C. Everest, Austin Dahlke of Edgar, Colin Heckman of Menomonee Falls, Will Ockler of Menomonie, Will Straka of Mineral Point, Mac Strand of Appleton Xavier and Anthony Tomczak of Muskego.
The winner will be announced next week.
Mulhollon will play another game in his high school career, as Wilmot agreed to play Union Grove this week to wrap up the season. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field.
