Bradford girls soccer headed back to state tournament

The Bradford girls soccer team is headed back to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament for the fifth time in school history.
And the Red Devils did it in style, with a hard-fought win over a top-five team in the state.
Playing at Tremper's Ameche Field on Saturday night, Bradford and third-ranked Muskego battled to a halftime tie, but the Red Devils scored twice in the second half and held off the Warriors for a 2-1 win and the sectional title.
Bradford (13-2) drew the fourth seed at the state tournament and plays top-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels on Thursday in a 1 p.m. matchup at the Kohler Engine Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
DSHA was the top-ranked team in the state in the latest wissports.net Division-1 poll.
The other semifinal pits second-seeded and second-ranked Hudson and third-seeded Kettle Moraine, also at 1 p.m. The winners face off for the state championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Bradford, which defeated crosstown rival Indian Trail, 2-0, in the sectional semifinal Thursday night, is returning to state for the first time since 2010. The Red Devils made four straight trips from 2007-2010, including a berth in the semifinals in 2007.
Knocking off a powerhouse like Muksego, which had made six straight trips to state from this sectional, including the 2019 Division-1 title before COVID-19 wiped out last year's tournament, proved one thing to longtime Bradford girls coach David Naylor.
"We have an unofficial motto on our team, 'One half at a time,'" Naylor said. "It means we are only guaranteed the half we are in and can really only affect one 45-minute half at a time. For the first 45 minutes (Saturday) night, we traded blow for blow with one of the best teams in the state of Wisconsin.
"Muskego has gone to state out of our sectional the last six years (non-COVID) in a row and are the defending champion from Division-1. And despite our success, at times I don't know that anyone thought we were good enough or a deserving enough team to be a state contender. (Saturday) night proved what we have known the last four years. We belong."
Striking first
After 49 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Red Devils struck first against the Warriors.
Senior co-captain Riley Strelow delivered a pass to Kate Brown, who beat both defenders and put a shot past the Muskego goalie from about 12 yards out to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
"(Strelow) had her most significant game for us in four years," Naylor said. "Riley was all over the field, intercepting passes, connecting with teammates and just hustling. I have never seen her so focused and play so well."
In the 73rd minute, the Red Devils added what proved to be a critical insurance goal to take a 2-0 lead late in the contest.
Bradford's Nicole Johnson won a battle for the ball and sent a long pass to Brown, who finished the shot with two Muskego defenders on her, Naylor said.
"Kate muscled the ball through on just a fabulous effort goal," he said. "Nicole's effort to Kate's effort just showed how much the girls wanted it. Kate is a complete player. She can beat you with finesse and skill or she can beat you with guts and heart."
Muskego cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 82nd minute, but the Red Devils hung on to punch their state tournament tickets.
The first half was indicative of a scoreless effort by both teams, Naylor said, in that both teams traded blows defensively to keep the other from scoring.
"We started out tough, denying passes in the box and cutting out the service from the midfield," Naylor said. "Our defenders did a great job pacing with Muskego's speed, and our midfield did a superb job limiting entry passes.
"Muskego moves the ball so well that it was key that we could disrupt their connections. We had some decent efforts forward in the first half, but just couldn't get on enough dangerous balls in the attacking third (of the field)."
Naylor also credited the efforts of Vaneza Aguilar, goalie Maddie Brown and Hannah Tenuta.
Special victory
For Naylor, who will close his 12th year at the helm at the state tournament, the last three seasons, before COVID, have been extra special to him.
In 2018, the Red Devils won their first Southeast Conference title under Naylor, who coached his daughter, Tessa, and in each of the past three seasons, Bradford has finished first or second in conference play.
The win Saturday was the Red Devils' third trip to the sectional final. In the past three years, they are 48-6 overall.
"We have won some big games during this time," he said. "However, none of our wins have felt quite like (Saturday) night. We have been successful in a very blue collar, hard-working manner. (Saturday) night showed this fact. Our team played for each other, played as a team and left it all on the field."
Dan Truttschel