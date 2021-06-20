Bradford girls soccer team takes sectional title, headed back to state tournament

“We have an unofficial motto on our team, ‘One half at a time,’” Naylor said. “It means we are only guaranteed the half we are in and can really only affect one 45-minute half at a time. For the first 45 minutes (Saturday) night, we traded blow for blow with one of the best teams in the state of Wisconsin.

“Muskego has gone to state out of our sectional the last six years (non-COVID) in a row and are the defending champion from Division-1. And despite our success, at times I don’t know that anyone thought we were good enough or a deserving enough team to be a state contender. (Saturday) night proved what we have known the last four years. We belong.”

Striking first

After 49 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Red Devils struck first against the Warriors.

Senior co-captain Riley Strelow delivered a pass to Kate Brown, who beat both defenders and put a shot past the Muskego goalie from about 12 yards out to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Strelow) had her most significant game for us in four years,” Naylor said. “Riley was all over the field, intercepting passes, connecting with teammates and just hustling. I have never seen her so focused and play so well.”