Bradford graduate Reget playing with United States National Futsal Team

Bradford graduate Zach Reget keeps building an impressive resume in the world of professional soccer.
He can now add national team member to his experience.
Reget is currently playing with the United States National Futsal Team in the CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He's one of three forwards on the 14-player U.S. roster that was selected by head coach Dusan Jackia.
Futsal is a soccer match that's played indoors on a hard court. Instead of 11 players on each side, like in soccer on a regular outdoor pitch, futsal is played with five players on each side, including the goalkeeper.
The CONCACAF Futsal Championship completed the group stage on Wednesday, and the U.S. went 2-0-1 in group play to win Group D and advance to Friday's 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal against the Dominican Republic. The winner of that match advances to Saturday's 4 p.m. semifinal against either Canada or Panama.
The championship is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. All tournament matches can been seen live on the Spanish-language TUDN platforms and on the official CONCACAF app.
In group play, the U.S. tied El Salvador, 1-1, on Monday before defeating Nicaragua, 4-2, on Tuesday and Cuba, 4-2, on Wednesday. Reget was credited with an assist on the U.S.'s second goal against Nicaragua when his shot was partially deflected and punched into the net by teammate Jeremy Klepal. Reget started the matches against El Salvador and Cuba and entered as a sub against Nicaragua.
Reget has played with two different teams in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He's been with Florida Tropics SC since 2019, helping the club win back-to-back MASL regular-season titles. Reget, who enjoyed a standout season with the St. Louis Ambush before joining the Tropics, was named to the All-MASL Newcomers Team for 2018-19 was selected as the MASL Rookie of the Year in 2018.
After high school, Reget played collegiately at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill., where he was a four-year starter, a National Christian College Athletic Association All-American, a four-time Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Region selection, an NCCAA All-Midwest Region first-team pick, a team captain, a four-time Trinity Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time Trinity MVP. He ranks third on Trinity's all-time goals and assists list.
At Bradford, Reget was a four-year varsity player and a senior captain. He also attended Mahone Middle School, where he's honored in the gymnasium with fellow Mahone alumni turned professional athletes Melvin Gordon, Trae Waynes and Gavin Lux.