Bradford graduate Reget playing with United States National Futsal Team

Bradford graduate Zach Reget keeps building an impressive resume in the world of professional soccer.

He can now add national team member to his experience.

Reget is currently playing with the United States National Futsal Team in the CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He's one of three forwards on the 14-player U.S. roster that was selected by head coach Dusan Jackia.

Futsal is a soccer match that's played indoors on a hard court. Instead of 11 players on each side, like in soccer on a regular outdoor pitch, futsal is played with five players on each side, including the goalkeeper.

The CONCACAF Futsal Championship completed the group stage on Wednesday, and the U.S. went 2-0-1 in group play to win Group D and advance to Friday's 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal against the Dominican Republic. The winner of that match advances to Saturday's 4 p.m. semifinal against either Canada or Panama.

The championship is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. All tournament matches can been seen live on the Spanish-language TUDN platforms and on the official CONCACAF app.