Bradford names Gaz Osmani head football coach

Ruffolo confirmed that Bowe did resign at the end of the fall season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowe, who was named Bradford's coach in late March 2018 and also taught there, felt the district was not supportive of athletes and coaches, or at least not as supportive as it was when he played in it. Bowe graduated from Tremper in 1984.

"It's not the place I grew up," he said. "It is not the district I grew up in. It's not even close to the district I grew up in.

"... I should've never said yes in the first place. ... It's not the district of (former KUSD Superintendent) John Hosmanek, I promise you that."

However, Bowe did want to thank the parents and coaches he worked with during his tenure for the "lifelong friendships and relationships" he said he developed with them.

"I really appreciate the time I did enjoy with the kids and parents," said Bowe, who confirmed that he'd pursue other coaching opportunities if he feels they're right for him.

Pete Deates coached the Red Devils in an interim capacity for their two postseason games in 2020.

Bradford reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs in all three seasons under Bowe.