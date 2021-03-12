Bradford names Gaz Osmani head football coach

Bradford has named Gaz Osmani as its new head football coach.
The Bradford athletic department announced the hiring on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon.
Osmani, a Bradford graduate, has 14 years of coaching experience, most recently as an assistant offensive coordinator at St. Joseph. Prior to that, he was Bradford's offensive coordinator and head freshman coach.
Osmani has also worked as an educational assistant in security at Bradford since 2014.
"Both as a coach on the field and as a leader in our building, Gaz has shown the ability to build relationships that inspire the best from our young men," Bradford athletic director John Ruffolo said in an email. "Coach Gaz has the leadership skills to return Bradford football to its legacy of competitive success.
"A Bradford graduate whose children were educated at Bradford, Gaz has deep roots in the north side that will serve him well as he connects with youth football programs in the area and builds excitement around Bradford football."
Osmani replaces Troy Bowe, who coached the program for the last three seasons but left the team prior to the Red Devils' first postseason game last fall and didn't return. In a phone conversation Friday afternoon, Bowe said he resigned due to personal differences with Kenosha Unified School District.
Ruffolo confirmed that Bowe did resign at the end of the fall season.
Bowe, who was named Bradford's coach in late March 2018 and also taught there, felt the district was not supportive of athletes and coaches, or at least not as supportive as it was when he played in it. Bowe graduated from Tremper in 1984.
"It's not the place I grew up," he said. "It is not the district I grew up in. It's not even close to the district I grew up in.
"... I should've never said yes in the first place. ... It's not the district of (former KUSD Superintendent) John Hosmanek, I promise you that."
However, Bowe did want to thank the parents and coaches he worked with during his tenure for the "lifelong friendships and relationships" he said he developed with them.
"I really appreciate the time I did enjoy with the kids and parents," said Bowe, who confirmed that he'd pursue other coaching opportunities if he feels they're right for him.
Pete Deates coached the Red Devils in an interim capacity for their two postseason games in 2020.
Bradford reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs in all three seasons under Bowe.
For more on the story, visit kenoshanews.com/sports later this weekend and pick up Sunday's print edition of the News.